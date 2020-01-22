The city of Enterprise is currently putting together figures to determine how large of a rate increase to charge residents for water and sewer services. Those calculations are not complete, but Recorder Lacey McQuead hopes to have most of that information to present to the City Council at its Monday, Feb. 10 meeting.
McQuead said at the Jan. 13 meeting that she is proposing to stagger the increases so the water increase will be implemented July 1, and the sewer increase on Jan. 1.
“I’m hoping this will open up the conversation for us,” McQuead said Jan. 13.
In addition to the staggered implementation of the increases, McQuead said she has yet to learn if an increase of 1%, 1.5% or 2% will be necessary to meet the rising costs of supplying water and sewer service to city residents. Several council members agreed they hoped to keep the rate increase to $2 per household.
She presented a graph that showed a steady increase in water rates since 2015.
In January 2014, the council passed a resolution designed to develop a rate structure for a five-year period in order to meet the debt obligations according to the loan for the Enterprise Water Improvement Project. The last water rate increase was July 1, when water was increased to $39.15 per unit for service inside the city limits.
Sewer costs were a bit different.
“Sewer has bounced a little bit for a couple of reasons,” she said Jan. 13.
One of those is a $514 actual cost for liability insurance for the sewer department for this year.
Another is a list of replacement parts for sewer department equipment.
McQuead was supplied with estimated costs of potential replacement items by the sewer plant operator and presented them to the council Jan. 13. Those units and their costs are:
• Dewatering unit $235,000.
• Blower $45,000 for each of the four units.
• Submersible pump: $25,000.
• Electric actuator: $2,000 per unit.
• Grit removal system: $40,000.
• Rag removal system: $60,000.
• Backup generator: $90,000.
• Ultraviolet system: $5,000 per year. Each of the 18 UV bulbs running at any one time costs $250. They last about 12,000 hours — or about 13 months, according to Public Works Director Ron Neil.
McQuead emphasized that the rate hikes have nothing to do with comparing Enterprise’s rates with those in other cities of similar size and circumstances.
In 2012, an assessment of the sewer rates was completed including evaluating the average water use during the winter, McQuead wrote in an email. At that time, the rate for sewer was $56.50 (the same rate since 2009) and stayed at that rate until 2013-14. That year, the sewer rate increased to $58.50 and in 2014-15 it went up to $59.50.
There has not been a sewer rate increase since, she said.
McQuead wrote that another increase is needed to help the emergency or backup funds for the water and sewer departments stay afloat by providing enough money to replace vital equipment.
