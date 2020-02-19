Enterprise Police will be required to begin profiling motorists July 1 when they make traffic stops, according to Chief Joel Fish.
But “profiling” is not the dirty word some make it out to be, as it is often a useful and necessary tool for law enforcement, Fish said.
“To say a guy looks white is part of the information we get and collect,” he said. “But to stop someone solely based on race is illegal.”
In his Monday, Feb. 10 report to the city council, Fish said that the state required beginning in 2018 with the largest law enforcement agencies such as Portland, three tiers of such profiling to collect data. Now, it’s the turn of smaller agencies — such as Enterprise — with one to 24 officers.
The chief told the council he was recently contacted by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission grant coordinator to ensure his department was on track to comply with state requirements in time.
“They just want to make sure we’re doing it correctly,” he said.
According to the Criminal Code of Oregon, data collection in officer-initiated traffic and pedestrian stops is designed to identify and address problems with bias-based policing, Fish said. Officers are to report to the Criminal Justice Commission:
• The date, location and time of the stop.
• The apparent race, ethnicity, age and sex of the pedestrian or the operator of the motor vehicle stopped, based on the observations of the officer responsible for reporting the stop.
• The nature of and the statutory citation for the alleged traffic violation or other alleged violation that caused the stop to be made.
• The disposition of the stop, including whether a warning, citation or summons was issued, whether a search was conducted, the type of search conducted, whether anything was found as a result of the search and whether an arrest was made.
Data acquired under the code is only allowed to be used only for statistical purposes.
Fish told the council such data collection will require each officer to have a smartphone. He said that he and two of his three officers already do. However, he said, the devices may need to be upgraded. He said his own is four years old and he was unsure how much longer it will last.
He also said the app used to enter the data works best on an Android.
“They do cost the city money,” Mayor Stacey Karvoski said at the Feb. 10 meeting.
Still, Fish wasn’t entirely comfortable with the state’s requirement on profiling.
“We put in what we perceive as their gender, what we perceive as their race,” he told the council. “That’s the problem I have with it is you put down something and once a person finds out that’s not right, they cry about it. But they say that’s what everybody’s doing and we have to do it. We don’t have a choice.”
He said last week he would make sure his department does any profiling in a correct manner.
“There’s a right way and a wrong way,” Fish said last week.
