ENTERPRISE — A 90-day moratorium on any new Airbnbs in Enterprise was approved by the City Council during its meeting Monday, May 10.
A resolution affirming the three-month ban with the option to extend it for another 90 days was approved unanimously, despite some disagreement between council members over the rights of property owners.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead said she had reached out to Airbnb owners to get their input with only limited response.
“The Planning Commission held a meeting. I sent out nine invites to Airbnb owners within the city of Enterprise,” McQuead said. “There are 16 Airbnbs so that means seven of them are not registered with us. Out of the nine, one couple showed up, but I did get some input from some other Airbnb owners. (Enterprise resident) Stacy Green also attended the Planning Commission meeting. There was great conversation between them — they happened to be neighbors, so the one she was concerned about had someone attending.”
Still, McQuead seemed disappointed more Airbnb owners hadn’t responded.
“That was it,” she said. “Even with all the advertising and invitations to come to the Planning Commission meeting and I invited them to come to this meeting, as well. That was all that we received.”
NEOEDD assessment discussed
But one of the main issues seemed to be the availability of affordable housing.
McQuead presented a letter from the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District that she asked Mayor Ashley Sullivan to read into the record. The letter was largely about short-term vacation rentals in residential zones and the economic impact of them. The NEOEDD recently conducted a Community Needs Assessment to assess the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since January, NEOEDD conducted more than 70 interviews with a wide variety of community leaders and organizations.
“Like many other rural areas, housing-related challenges are widespread.”
Among the results of the assessment were:
• More affordable housing is needed for workforce and moderate-income families and individuals. A lack exists due to the conversion of residential housing to tourism lodging by absentee property owners and second homeowners.
• Limited rental options are available for tenants due to them being priced out of units because of increasing property values.
The letter also cited the real-dollar impacts.
• People working in lower-wage jobs … have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The majority of jobs in the region pay less than $15 per hour, while two adults working full time would each need to earn at least $16.06 per hour to cover basic needs in a household with one child, $19.88 per hour for two children and $23.09 an hour for three children.
• Lack of affordable workforce housing, an aging population, the high cost of living and underemployment have negative effects on retaining a workforce.
The letter stated that since the city already has zoning ordinances, “education and outreach could help spread understanding of the permitting requirements involved and the process by which conflicts are addressed.”
The NEOEDD also urged the city to review Hood River’s example. That city recognized the benefits both of visitor lodging and the downside of converting limited housing to visitor use.
Councilmen David Elliott and Rick Freeman had a difference of opinion on property owners being able to do what they want with their property.
“Some of these places are just used as drop-off sites for drug dealers because they know no one is living there,” Elliot said, citing research he had done.
Freeman questioned the high rents some had cited, saying he owns two rentals and charges $800 a month for each, considerably lower than the oft-cited figure of $1,200 a month.
But both voted with the rest of the council to vote in favor of the 90-day moratorium. This came after the Planning Commission met with city attorney Wyatt Baum to determine how any change in municipal code should be conducted. The council expects to gather more information during the 90-day moratorium to determine if it warrants extension.
McQuead said interest in Airbnbs hasn’t subsided.
“In the time between the last council meeting and the Planning Commission meeting, I’ve had seven phone calls from people in the city of Enterprise interested in opening Airbnbs,” she said. “Three of them were approved based on the fact that they submitted their applications prior to the meeting; the rest of them had not. … Every single one of the persons interested in an Airbnb are in a residential zone.”
Concerns over where the Airbnb owners would live also was an issue.
“The biggest issue we face right now is that a lot of people are moving out of town and they’re wanting to turn their property into Airbnbs,” McQuead said. “The commission’s concerns were that the property’s not going to be taken care of. Five other people who called me are not even going to be in the state of Oregon anymore. That was a huge concern to the commission. Beyond that, the majority are up around the school, so they weren’t comfortable enough just leaving things as they are — allowing things to continue — without further review of the concerns.”
In other matters, the council:
• Was told by Neil that Ron Pickens, of Building Healthy Families who has been working to revamp the skate park, has all the new equipment ordered and it should arrive in three to four weeks. Most of the old equipment possibly could be stored at the city shop until and unless it is donated to Wallowa. Pickens has yet to approach the Wallowa City Council about it.
• Was told by McQuead that the city did not receive a sought-for grant for the municipal airport. However, she said, since other cities declined state grants because they received federal grants, Enterprise’s application may be up for review. The city hopes to get funding to improve the tie-down area for aircraft, security for the area and cameras. She anticipates the city will receive funding for the projects.
• Was reminded that a budget committee meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. tonight, May 12.
