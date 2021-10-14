ENTERPRISE — The controversy over vacation rentals in Enterprise was effectively put to rest Monday, Oct. 11, as the Enterprise City Council made changes in the city code governing them, according to a press release.
The council held a work session prior to the meeting to discuss the proposed changes.
Two ordinances were passed to make the changes. One defined a vacation rental as “a furnished apartment, house, condominium, complex or recreational vehicle rented out on a temporary basis to tourists/travelers as an alternative to a hotel/motel.”
City Administrator Lacey McQuead said in an email that prior to the ordinance, there were no previous definitions within the city code, so this addition is new.
The other ordinance added vacation rentals to code sections governing them. Restrictions include what zones they are allowed in and under which conditions.
McQuead said the actions should put to rest the controversy over vacation rentals that began this spring, as the actions came with a final public hearing on the issue. It also ends the 90-day moratorium extended Aug. 9 on any new vacation rentals. That would have expired in early November.
In other business at the Oct. 11 meeting, the council:
• Approved a resolution on water and sewer rates. This came after hearing a report from Councilor Jeff Yanke who, with McQuead, had met with Natalie Millar, CEO of Terminal Gravity Brewery. Yanke said TG has agreed to separate its water lines, allowing for a more accurate understanding of the amount of water the brewery uses. McQuead recommended further review of breweries prior to the council approving its next resolution on water and sewer rates.
• Approved a $2,000 motel tax grant to the Wallowa Valley Community Ice Rink, based on a recommendation of the Motel Tax Committee.
• Heard a presentation by Angela Mart and Zeb Burke of the Wallowa Mountain Bicycle Club. They proposed a “pump track” south of the Enterprise City Park. According to www.bicycling.com, a pump track is a looped sequence of rollers and berms (swoopy, banked turns) for bike riders. It's designed to maximize momentum, so the rider can ride with minimal pedaling. After a conversation between staff and the council, and public input from Shannon Emel, the council agreed to table the discussion until the November meeting. Before then, McQuead will facilitate a meeting between the club and the Public Works Committee.
• Gave McQuead the go-ahead to begin planning Winterfest. This year it is expected to be held Saturday, Dec. 11. Last year’s regular downtown version of Winterfest was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and it was limited to a drive-thru version at the fairgrounds.
