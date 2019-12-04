ENTERPRISE — Come next Monday, there will be a lot of work going on around the Enterprise Elementary School.
Last year the Enterprise School District began evaluations of its facilities, funded by a Technical Assistance Program (TAP) Grant. The team of evaluators, led by the Wenaha Group of Pendleton, found a few issues that couldn’t wait for the more comprehensive facilities improvement plan now in the works to be completed.
Those fixes included making temporary repairs to the junior high school roof, repairing a cracked beam in the small gym, and improving drainage behind the elementary school and on the elementary school’s large grassy playground.
The Enterprise School Board gave the go-ahead for these first repairs, and next Monday work will begin on the last phase of them: improving drainage behind the elementary school and on the west end of the playground.
“Without the TAP evaluation, we might not have known about the beam,” said Enterprise School District Superintendent Erika Peterson. “And the fixing the drainage issue might not have gotten the attention it deserves.”
Replacing the cracked beam in the little gym was a top priority. The work was completed by Wellens-Farwell in late September, for a cost of $25,000. The funds came from the school district’s capital project funds, Peterson said.
The junior high school roof was also patched. Recommended work included resealing roof-to-wall transitions at the perimeter and the parapets. So far, Peterson said, the patches are doing their job. “They are holding up well under the snow,” she said.
Work to divert storm water from the elementary school building and control runoff on the west end of the playground will begin on Monday. December 13th. Contracted to Steve Lindley of Union, the project will create a swale between 5thstreet, and the elementary school, that will capture and prevent water from running down the steep slope just east of the school and into the building. Work will also include moving an older shed to a more suitable and drier site. On the west end of the playground, another low swale will divert runoff away from neighboring property and places where it collected on the playground. The $23,780 cost of the project will also come from the school district’s capital projects fund, and should be completed in about a week, Peterson said.
At the school board meeting on Dec. 2, Peterson reported on the status of the roof repairs, and the timing of the drainage work. She also noted that participation in the elementary school’s teacher-parent conferences was close to 100%, and that all third graders have recently screened for the talented and gifted (TAG) program. The elementary school’s Christmas Program will be December 11 at 2 p.m. in the high school gym.
High school principal Blake Carlsen said that the trial of a new phone app called Family Link, which allows parents to check in on student’s grades and progress every day, seems promising, and that the system might be put into service after New Years. He also reported that the site council had approved reimbursement to high school students who are taking writing 111 and 112 classes through Blue Mountain Community College.
Student representative Claire Farewell noted that winter sports were ramping up. “We are having a pep rally on Wednesday because that is when the varsity plays at Wallowa. … Friday there’s a wrestling tournament, and we are going to really support them because the basketball team will be playing in Crane.”
Other topics of discussion by school board members included a long consideration of cellphone and other technology use by students, the district’s quarterly school improvement plan report, and enrollment: the district currently enrolls 409 students--20 fewer than last year. Pinkerton reported that district attendance is above 92%.
The next Enterprise School Board meeting is January 6, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school library.
