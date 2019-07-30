Enterprise school district presents assessment Aug. 5
The Wenaha Group consultants and the Enterprise school board will present findings of the month-long assessment of Enterprise’s facilities at the high school library, Monday, August 5, at 7:30 p.m. with a new roof as high priority.
The Enterprise School District received a $45,000 grant for assessment of the school’s facilities and environmental hazards. The results of that assessment, completed by Wenaha Group of Pendleton, Oregon, will be presented at a public meeting Monday, August 5.
“The fact that the high school’s roof was leaking was kind of a wake-up call that the school buildings and facilities needed attention,” said Enterprise superintendent Erika Pinkerton. “It was, and is, in dire need of replacement. We patched it last year. But then it sprang new leaks.”
They applied for a TAP grant and after receiving the funds in May, contracted with The Wenaha Group, specialists in school facilities assessments, long-range facilities planning, and assisting school districts in improving their physical plants. “The Wenaha Group is based in Pendleton, had worked with the Baker School District in their TAP planning process, and got excellent reviews there,” Pinkertion said. “They’ve been doing a great job for us.”
The assessment of Enterprise’s needs in physical plant repairs and upgrades will go far beyond roof repairs, said Scott Rogers, a project manager for The Wenaha Group.
“We’ve looked at overall site condition, including storm water run-off, heating and cooling, energy use, and other factors that will affect the future operation and effectiveness of the school.” That evaluation may include the need to update equipment and furnishings in the science labs and computer labs, plus other improvements to bring the Enterprise schools into the 21st century. “The teachers and maintenance staff have done a phenomenal job with facilities mostly designed in the 1960’s”, Rogers said. “But education has changed a lot since then.”
The August 5th Monday evening meeting will address the key needs of the school facilities, along with costs. It’s part of a program of long-range facilities planning. “We’ll give the school board a snapshot of what the facilities need in terms of dollar amounts. That will begin a conversation among the board members and stakeholders in the community,” Rogers said.
The next steps following the August 5th meeting will be to appoint a community advisory committee to make recommendation to the Board of Education for which components of the Wenaha Group’s report should be addressed. Pinkerton’s emphasis right now is on a new roof.
The costs of a new roof and other upgrades will almost certainly require the community to pass a bond, Pinkerton said. The tentative timing on the project would include patching the school roof for the 2019-2020 school year, while placing a bond initiative on the ballot for the November 2020 election.
There are matching funds for the repairs and upgrades called for by TAP programs, Pinkerton said. Under Oregon School Capital Improvements (OSCIM) grant program, the state will match the bond funds dollar-for-dollar. “There are also other grant programs that can help with improvements, including the SB1149 fund for energy efficiency improvements,” she said.
