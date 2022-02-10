ENTERPRISE — Despite a one-year delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Enterprise School District is gearing up for construction projects to be done this year — and next — at Enterprise School.
District voters in 2020 approved a $4 million bond measure that was matched with a $4 million Oregon School Capital Improvement grant. The district also received a $540,454 federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant and $111,682 in state energy grants, for a total of more than $8.85 million to complete urgent construction needs, according to a flyer circulated to district voters last month.
Work is scheduled to begin in May.
Top priorities
The highest-priority project is a new roof for the primary school, middle school and the secondary school buildings, said interim Superintendent Tom Crane during an interview Thursday, Feb. 3.
“The roof is the No. 1 project,” Crane said. “We’re going to get the roof done and we’re going to get the HVAC done this summer.”
The heating, ventilation and air conditioning will be funded largely by the bond funs, while the ESSER grant covers ventilation, the flyer stated.
But it’s the roof that’s the most urgent priority, as it’s been experiencing leaks.
“They did a temporary fix on the roof and it’s pretty-much holding,” Crane said, adding — in jest — that if new leaks occur, “We’ll tell the kids to bring their buckets, their rain coats, their rain hats, whatever. … The point is the roof has always been the No. 1 priority and we’re going to get it done and done right.”
All the school’s buildings are in need of work, Crane said. The middle school was built in 1918, the secondary school in 1960 and the smaller primary building was built in 1950.
Cassie Hibbert, the project manager with Wenaha Group, which handles the construction projects for the school district, said it’s time to replace the roofs, as the last time they were replaced was after the district’s last bond project in 2004. She also took part in the Feb. 3 interview.
“The roofs have passed their functional life,” Hibbert said. “The roofing product has degraded and needs to be replaced.”
The roofing job was originally intended to be done last summer, but the contractor who put in the original bid was unable to obtain the needed insulation because of COVID-related supply chain problems. As an emergency measure, the district contracted with a La Grande firm to do a spray coating in October to get the roofs through this winter.
The other priorities scheduled for this year include mitigating stormwater runoff issues and asbestos abatement. The latter has to be accomplished with the HVAC work.
The district had to rebid the roof project in December, but the district only received one bid — which was accepted. Palmer Roofing of Pendleton submitted the approved bid. Palmer’s bid was for about $2.3 million — about $1 million higher than the previous approved bid, cutting into the available funds, Hibbert said.
Limited funds
But increased costs of building materials have limited what the district can do with its $8.85 million, Crane and Hibbert agreed.
“Our total project budget hasn’t changed. It’s just how much we can buy with that money,” Hibbert said. “Our goal is to buy as much for the district as we possibly can. We’ve just really been challenged with supply-chain issues and price increases that have been nationwide in the construction industry since COVID started.”
Some of the projects now scheduled for summer of 2023 that could be affected include accessibility upgrades to comply with Americans with Disability Act standards and remodeling the science room and the girls’ locker room, Hibbert said. Those are the highest-priority projects for next year, although lesser projects also are planned.
The accessibility upgrades include the possibility of elevators in the middle and high school buildings, each of which is two stories.
“Our original plan in the bond scope had been to do two elevators … elevators give you a lot of bang for your buck, but they’re expensive,” Hibbert said. “So we may need to revisit other ways to improve that accessibility; maybe we’re not doing an elevator, but we can improve accessibility routing and things like that.”
But Crane said they haven’t given up on those later projects.
“Nothing has been taken off of the list,” he said. “We have a Bond Oversight Committee that is going to, when we get done with this summer and we know the amount of money we have (left over), and will recommend which project or projects we can do the following summer.”
Hibbert agreed.
“What’s great about that Bond Oversight Committee is that a lot of the folks on it were in the long-range facility planning effort so they’ve had continuity through the whole project and can really speak to original priorities and present a well-rounded recommendation to the district’s board,” she said.
Construction schedule
At present, plans are to begin work in May, although school doesn’t recess for the summer until June 9 and the kids return in the last week of August for fall term.
“We know that the school’s going to be a construction zone this summer,” Crane said. “I’m already getting requests for groups to use the buildings and I’m having to tell them we can’t do that this year. There are athletic events that happen during the summer, camps — basketball camps and things like that — those kinds of things won’t happen. They might have to go to a different high school. We might talk with Joseph. I know Wallowa’s got a construction project this summer because Tammy (Jones, superintendent at Wallowa) was in the same boat with things being requested from her during the summer. So I think we would talk with Joseph. We have a meeting coming up with those stakeholders — coaches and such — to help them plan their summer. There are teachers coming in, computer repair, teachers moving classrooms. There’s just a lot of planning to do before summer comes.”
“It’s going to be an extended summer,” Hibbert said. “We think we’re going to start on some exterior areas in May of 2022. We’ll still have a contractor presence through the fall to get some work finished up, but we’re going to try to stay out of the way of the main educational and athletics bases but we’re still having to figure out the details on that. We know we’ll be back in the summer of ’23, we just don’t know how much money we’re going to have left. We’ll need the committee recommendation on that.”
Crane and Hibbert said that while McCormack Construction of Pendleton was selected as the general contractor, numerous bids for subcontractors are still being sought.
A subcontractor outreach meeting was held Jan. 28 where McCormack reached out to its entire subcontractor network. Hibbert said about 10 attended the meeting, at least two of whom were local to Wallowa County.
“We wanted to make sure folks in Wallowa County knew about these projects and had the chance to bid on them,” she said. “The whole point of that outreach meeting was to make sure the local subcontractor community had the chance to ask questions early and be aware of the bidding schedule. One of the district’s priorities is to keep bond dollars and spend them locally if they can. We can’t guarantee that a local contractor gets part of the job, but we can give them every opportunity for them to know about it in advance and make sure that they know of the project and they can plan for it on their bidding schedule.”
Stretching the funds
As for funding, the district is doing its best to stretch the money available.
“We trying to buy as much as we can within the budget, but we’re also trying to stretch that budget and get additional funds, as well,” Hibbert said. “Our team was discussing this morning Energy Trust of Oregon incentives and we think that we’ll be able to get at least $70,000 in incentives for our roof project, for energy savings, for adding insulation. So, we’re really trying to look under every stone trying to get the district some additional money.”
The Energy Trust of Oregon is a nonprofit organization committed to delivering clean, affordable energy to 1.8 million utility customers, according to its website.
Crane said he’s certain the school board has no plans for a supplemental bond levy.
“No, that’s up to the school board, but it’s never been on the table and I don’t think it ever would be,” he said. “We’re looking for grants and such.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.