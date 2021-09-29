ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise School District hopes to have a new superintendent by the end of October, School Board Chairwoman Mandy Decker said Wednesday, Sept. 22.
“We will be interviewing five people on Oct. 3 for the position of interim superintendent,” she said.
The successful candidate will replace Erika Pinkerton, who left Aug. 30 for a position with the La Grande School District. She had been at Enterprise since 2016.
While the district awaits selection of the interim superintendent, Karen Patton of the Educational Service District is serving as acting superintendent, Decker said.
Decker said the board received nine applications for the interim superintendent position and those were narrowed down to the five they’ll interview.
She said the list of candidates looks “promising.”
The search committee is made up of 24 people, including the five school board members, school staff, faculty and area residents. The board itself will do the hiring.
Although the district advertised for an “interim” superintendent, there is the possibility the candidate could become permanent, Decker said. She added that the process for a permanent superintendent is much more comprehensive.
“The possibility is there, but it depends on who we’re looking at,” she said.
Decker said the board engaged the Oregon School Board Association to assist in the hiring process.
“We hired the OSBA to help with the search and we’ve been seamless,” she said.
