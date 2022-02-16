ENTERPRISE — The city of Enterprise is getting ready to dole out the more than $443,000 it has received under the federal American Rescue Plan Act distributed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the council resolved at its meeting Monday, Feb. 14.
The council passed a resolution to disperse the funds to several departments, according to city Administrator Lacey McQuead. She explained the city has placeholders for the money in the general fund, the water fund and the sewer fund during the 2021-22 budget season. Also, McQuead said in an email Feb. 15 the council’s prior ARPA Committee recommended in June to spend $32,794.87 for new Toughbook Computers for all Enterprise Police officers, as well as mounting brackets for the vehicles and docking stations for the offices and a new server.
She also said the ARPA Committee will send out an email in the next couple of weeks asking city department managers to submit requests for the use of the ARPA funds.
In another matter, Angela Mart, president of the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club, said she and club Vice President Zeb Burke are doubtful that there is sufficient room for their proposed pump track in the previously considered area next to the city park. Mart and Burke had taken measurements of the land needed for the track before coming to that conclusion.
McQuead said Mart planned to meet with Public Works Supervisor Shawn Young to look at a possible location by the city well on the corner of 4th Street and the road that goes to the Ant Flat Landfill. McQuead said Mart and Young discussed the possibility Feb. 15 and Mart was going to discuss it further with Burke.
In other business:
• Young announced that Curtis Martin, the new sewer plant assistant operator, started work Feb. 14.
• Fire Chief Paul Karvoski announced that Travis Huffman is retiring as secretary and a firefighter with the city’s Volunteer Fire Department after 27 years of service.
• McQuead announced the “If I Were Mayor” contest, saying she has contacted Enterprise School Superintendent Tom Crane and asked for classes to participate. At the time of the meeting, she had not heard back from Crane.
• Young said the amount budgeted for street repair of the $100,000 Small City Allotment Grant the city received will be nearly depleted by a project planned for upper Residence Street. He said that project leaves little left for repairs for other streets. The council considered turning back the grant and using a matching grant to repair what streets the city can. The council agreed to table the matter until budget season is complete.
• Approved a resolution to close the city’s existing money market account with the Bank of Eastern Oregon and transfer the approximately $473,094.85 to the Local Government Investment Pool. McQuead explained to the council that the account was opened when a debt reserve was required for the Department of Environmental Quality sewer loan. A new loan with Community Bank does not require a debt reserve.
The next council meeting will be March 14.
