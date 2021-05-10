ENTERPRISE — A resolution following last month’s concerns about Airbnbs in residential Enterprise will be on the agenda when the Enterprise City Council meets tonight, Monday, May 10, at City Hall.
A work session will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
At the council’s April meeting, concerns were expressed that more Airbnbs were being set up in residential areas and the “revolving door” of unknown guests was making area residents uncomfortable. This came with concerns that Airbnbs could be established in vacant businesses in the downtown area instead of near residences. Tonight’s resolution is intended to address the situation.
Also on the agenda is an update on the American Rescue Plan funding the city is slated to receive. The city is expected to receive about $410,000 under the plan signed March 11 by President Joe Biden. Details on when the money will be distributed and any restrictions on its use are still ahead.
Public Works Supervisor Ronnie Neil will give an update on a request made earlier this year to revamp the skate park. Ron Pickens, of Building Healthy Families, told the council last month that an unexpected donation was received to fund a larger skate park than originally envisioned. Youths at the Alternative High School have been helping plan and raise money for the new elements at the park. Pickens had suggested donated the current ramps at the park to Wallowa, although he has yet to get Wallowa’s approval on that proposal.
In another matter, Mayor Ashley Sullivan will present awards to the top three winners in the “If I Were Mayor” contest. Luke Patterson, Tyson Herold and Celina Roberge, all sixth-graders in Donna Yost’s class at Enterprise Middle School, will be the recipients.
Other agenda items for tonight’s meeting include:
• An auditor engagement letter.
• A request by Tera Elliott from the Opportunity Fund.
• A liquor license request from Pier 303 Seafood Market.
• Department reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.