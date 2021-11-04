ENTERPRISE — A discussion and possible appointment to fill a vacant position on the Enterprise City Council will take place when the council meets Monday, Nov. 8, according to a press release.

The meeting begins with a work session at 6 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

For those who prefer to attend remotely via Zoom, go to

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87259523370?pwd=UnRwa1UvUjMzRmxuYU9ENmswci9zZz09 . The meeting ID is 872 5952 3370 and the passcode is 063749.

The council vacancy is because Christie Huston resigned this fall. She had been appointed in February to fill another vacancy.

The council also will receive updates from the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club on the Bicycle Park they hope to establish, loan consolidation and America Rescue Plan Act funds.

New business the council plans to address will include an update on the National Hazards Mitigation Plan, a permit for Winterfest, an ordinance and council committees.

The council also will hear committee reports.

