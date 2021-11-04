Enterprise to mull filling council vacancy Chieftain staff Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Nov 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ENTERPRISE — A discussion and possible appointment to fill a vacant position on the Enterprise City Council will take place when the council meets Monday, Nov. 8, according to a press release.The meeting begins with a work session at 6 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.For those who prefer to attend remotely via Zoom, go tohttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/87259523370?pwd=UnRwa1UvUjMzRmxuYU9ENmswci9zZz09 . The meeting ID is 872 5952 3370 and the passcode is 063749.The council vacancy is because Christie Huston resigned this fall. She had been appointed in February to fill another vacancy.The council also will receive updates from the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club on the Bicycle Park they hope to establish, loan consolidation and America Rescue Plan Act funds.New business the council plans to address will include an update on the National Hazards Mitigation Plan, a permit for Winterfest, an ordinance and council committees.The council also will hear committee reports. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Follow Bill Bradshaw Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTanzania trip has lasting impact on Joseph teacherJosephy Center names new development directorEmployee conflicts resurface in JosephClub hopes to establish bicycle park in EnterpriseWinning streak reaches 20 as Joseph volleyball advances to quarterfinalsLetter: Heartbroken by unwelcome feelingWallowa County Voices: She found ways to fit right inOther Views: The River Democracy Act and The Oregon Way spell trouble for Wallowa County’s futureLetter: Shortened stay because of lack of masksWallowa County Voices: She loves her job working at lake Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.