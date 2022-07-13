ENTERPRISE — A second round of funding from the federal government is due to arrive in August, the Enterprise City Council was told at its Monday, July 11 meeting.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead said $221,795 is expected under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The city received $221,546 under the first round of funding last summer, McQuead said.
The council has received a list of anticipated expenditures the ARPA funds are expected to cover. Since the city did not know for sure how much it would received, the council has yet to give its final approval on those expenditures.
Of the ARPA funds, $28,000 is expected to go to the city’s Administrative Department to repave the tennis court, for playground equipment at the baseball field and for extra room at City Hall.
The Library Department is expected to receive $2,500 to replace filters for its air-purifying systems.
The Enterprise Police Department is slated to receive $75,000 for either a records-management system or a patrol vehicle.
The Enterprise Fire Department has requested $86,000 for a fire truck.
The Public Works Department is to receive $159,500 for a sweeper, a mower and for paver.
Another $20,000 is earmarked to go to businesses in the city in answer to their applications for assistance.
Local residents have requested $10,000 to help with bills through Community Connection.
Another $29,924.51 is expected to go into the General Fund for community projects under Opportunity Funds.
Of previously allocated funds, $32,416.87 remains available and is expected to go to the Police Department.
The council also considered a request from the Enterprise High School coaching staff for funding to replace the current backstop at the baseball field. Jim Nave, who spoke on behalf of the coaching staff, said the current backstop is unsafe and it has been many years since improvements to it were completed.
McQuead said she understood the school was asking for $30,286, as reflected by a quote submitted. She also suggested that Nave submit a quote to replace the dugout and look into any other funding available.
The council agreed to table the matter until Aug. 8 and discuss it further then.
Other business
In other business, the council:
• Heard a report from Police Chief Kevin McQuead who said that since concerns over pedestrian safety in crossing the highway near Safeway were brought up at the June meeting, he monitored the area and found that most people are being compliant. A city resident had requested a crossing light be installed in the area. However, Councilor Corey Otten had been unsuccessful in his attempts to contact the Oregon Department of Transportation on the issue and Lacey McQuead said she would forward new contact information to the Public Works Committee.
McQuead also announced the hiring of a new officer, Shannon Emel, who will attend the Department of Public Safety Standards & Training for the Basic Police Academy in November. The chief also announced the successful completion of DRE (Drug Recognition Expert) training by Officer Jacob Curtis, who finished at the top of his class, an incredible accomplishment for any officer.
• Heard a report from Public Works Director Shawn Young who completed a site visit between the hospital and the assisted living center where the possibility of increased foot traffic may make a crosswalk desirable. Young said he has ordered the products to paint such a sidewalk.
• Heard a report from Librarian Denine Rautenstrauch, who introduced Liz Cedarbrook to the council as the employee who has entered into a succession plan with the city, and will ultimately take Rautenstrauch’s place upon her retirement in January.
• Approved two event permits: For the Main Street Show and Shine scheduled for Aug. 19-20, and for a celebration of the Wild Carrot being located on Main Street for 10 years, as requested by owner Jody Berry.
The council's next meeting is Aug. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.