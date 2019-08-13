4-H HORSE SHOW RESULTS:

OVERALL

Champion Junior horse showman: Carisa Yaw

Champion Intermediate showman: Destiny Wecks

Champion senior horse showman: Casidee Harrod

Reserve Grand Champion Horse Showman: Carisa Yaw

Grand Champion Horse Showman: Bailey Vernam

COUNTY FAIR HORSE JUDGING:

Senior Champion: Brianna Micka

Senior Reserve Champion: Chance Arbogast

Intermediate Champion: Destiny Wecks

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Libby Fisher

Junior Champion: James Royes

Junior Reserve Champion: Tylee Evans

1st Year Junior Champion: Livia DeMelo

1st Year Junior Reserve Champion: Lauren McBurney

HORSE JUDGING:

Top Senior Judge: Brianna Micka

Top Intermediate Judge: Destiny Wecks

Top Junior Judge: Dawson Hale

First Year: Lauren McBurney

TRAIL:

Intermediate Trail Champion: Libby Fisher

Senior Trail Champion: Maggie Zacharias

REINING:

First Year Reining Champion: Livia DeMelo

Intermediate Reining Champion: Destiny Wecks

Senior Reining Champion: Maggie Zacharias

WESTERN EQUITATION:

Champion First Year: Lauren McBurney

Champion Junior: Tylee Evans

Champion Intermediate: Libby Fisher

Champion Senior: Chance Arbogast

Reserve Grand Champion: Libby Fisher

Grand Champion: Casidee Harrod

DRESSAGE:

Training Level 1 Top Score: Carisa Yaw

Training Level 2 Top Score: Casidee Harrod

First Level, Test 1: Bailey Vernam

ENGLISH EQUITATION:

Champion Intermediate: Destiny Wecks

Champion Senior: Casidee Harrod

English Equitation Grand Champion: Destiny Wecks

ENGLISH JUMPING:

Top Hunter Hack: Livia DeMelo

Top Hunt Seat Over Fences: Destiny Wecks

RANCH HORSE:

Top Junior: Tylee Evans

Top Intermediate: Lily Royes

Top Senior: Casidee Harrod

HORSE HERDMANSHIP:

Nez Perce Horse Club

BARREL RACING:

Champion First Year Junior: Livia DeMelo: 29.38

Champion Junior: Tylee Evans: 23.13

Champion Intermediate: Destiny Wecks: 21.19

Champion Senior: Maggie Zacharias: 17.76

POLE BENDING:

Champion 1st Year Junior: Livia DeMelo: 53.59

Champion Junior: Tylee Evans: 35.91

Champion Intermediate: Addie Royes: 31.65

KEY RACE:

Champion 1st Year Junior: Livia DeMelo: 18.96

Champion Junior: Tylee Evans: 16.68

Champion Intermediate: Destiny Wecks: 9.85

Champion Senior: Chance Arbogast: 12.18

FLAG RACE:

Champion 1st Year Junior: Livia DeMelo 18:36

Champion Junior: Tylee Evans: 12.48

Champion Intermediate: Destiny Wecks: 8.91

Champion Senior: Maggie Zacharias: 11.25

2 FLAG RACE:

Champion 1st Year Junior: Lauren McBurney: 32.23

Champion Junior: Carisa Yaw: 26.35

Champion Intermediate: Libby Fisher: 20.29

Champion Senior: Chance Arbogast: 17.68

FIGURE 8:

Champion 1st Year Junior: Livia DeMelo: 24.35

Champion Junior: Tylee Evans: 17.39

Champion Intermediate: Destiny Wecks: 12.98

Champion Senior: Chance Arbogast: 15.12

HIGH POINT GAMING AWARDS:

1st Year Junior: Livia DeMelo

Junior: Tylee Evans

Intermediate: Destiny Wecks

Senior: Casidee Harrod

HIGH POINT PERFORMANCE AWARDS :

1st Year Junior: Lauren McBurney

Junior: Dawson Hale and Carisa Yaw

Intermediate: Destiny Wecks

Senior: Casidee Harrod

ALL AROUND HORSE:

1st Year Junior: Livia DeMelo

Junior: Carisa Yaw

Intermediate: Destiny Wecks

Senior: Casidee Harrod

QUALIFIERS FOR STATE FAIR COMPETITION:

Western Gaming: Destiny Wecks

Ground Training:

Hailey Cunningham, Libby Fisher, Chance Arbogast, Casidee Harrod

Horse Showmanship and Equitation:

Destiny Wecks, Libby Fisher, Quincee Zacharias, Bailey Vernam, Rosie Movich- Fields, Casidee Harrod, Maggie Zacharias, Chance Arbogast

4-H DOG SHOW AWARDS:

Senior All-around dog: Jacob Falk.

Intermediate All-around dog: Bailey Vernam

Junior All-Around Dog: Owyhee Harguess

First Year Junior All-around Dog: Kylee Moore

DOG AGILITY AWARDS:

1st Year Open: Opal McDonald

Junior Open: Owyhee Harguess

Intermediate Open: Bailey Vernam

Senior Open: Katelynn Diggins

Junior Mini: Tylee Evans

Intermediate Mini: Dakota Delyria

Senior Mini: Jacob Falk

DOG OBEDIENCE STATE FAIR TEAM:

Bailey Vernam, Jacob Falk

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.