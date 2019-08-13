4-H HORSE SHOW RESULTS:
OVERALL
Champion Junior horse showman: Carisa Yaw
Champion Intermediate showman: Destiny Wecks
Champion senior horse showman: Casidee Harrod
Reserve Grand Champion Horse Showman: Carisa Yaw
Grand Champion Horse Showman: Bailey Vernam
COUNTY FAIR HORSE JUDGING:
Senior Champion: Brianna Micka
Senior Reserve Champion: Chance Arbogast
Intermediate Champion: Destiny Wecks
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Libby Fisher
Junior Champion: James Royes
Junior Reserve Champion: Tylee Evans
1st Year Junior Champion: Livia DeMelo
1st Year Junior Reserve Champion: Lauren McBurney
HORSE JUDGING:
Top Senior Judge: Brianna Micka
Top Intermediate Judge: Destiny Wecks
Top Junior Judge: Dawson Hale
First Year: Lauren McBurney
TRAIL:
Intermediate Trail Champion: Libby Fisher
Senior Trail Champion: Maggie Zacharias
REINING:
First Year Reining Champion: Livia DeMelo
Intermediate Reining Champion: Destiny Wecks
Senior Reining Champion: Maggie Zacharias
WESTERN EQUITATION:
Champion First Year: Lauren McBurney
Champion Junior: Tylee Evans
Champion Intermediate: Libby Fisher
Champion Senior: Chance Arbogast
Reserve Grand Champion: Libby Fisher
Grand Champion: Casidee Harrod
DRESSAGE:
Training Level 1 Top Score: Carisa Yaw
Training Level 2 Top Score: Casidee Harrod
First Level, Test 1: Bailey Vernam
ENGLISH EQUITATION:
Champion Intermediate: Destiny Wecks
Champion Senior: Casidee Harrod
English Equitation Grand Champion: Destiny Wecks
ENGLISH JUMPING:
Top Hunter Hack: Livia DeMelo
Top Hunt Seat Over Fences: Destiny Wecks
RANCH HORSE:
Top Junior: Tylee Evans
Top Intermediate: Lily Royes
Top Senior: Casidee Harrod
HORSE HERDMANSHIP:
Nez Perce Horse Club
BARREL RACING:
Champion First Year Junior: Livia DeMelo: 29.38
Champion Junior: Tylee Evans: 23.13
Champion Intermediate: Destiny Wecks: 21.19
Champion Senior: Maggie Zacharias: 17.76
POLE BENDING:
Champion 1st Year Junior: Livia DeMelo: 53.59
Champion Junior: Tylee Evans: 35.91
Champion Intermediate: Addie Royes: 31.65
KEY RACE:
Champion 1st Year Junior: Livia DeMelo: 18.96
Champion Junior: Tylee Evans: 16.68
Champion Intermediate: Destiny Wecks: 9.85
Champion Senior: Chance Arbogast: 12.18
FLAG RACE:
Champion 1st Year Junior: Livia DeMelo 18:36
Champion Junior: Tylee Evans: 12.48
Champion Intermediate: Destiny Wecks: 8.91
Champion Senior: Maggie Zacharias: 11.25
2 FLAG RACE:
Champion 1st Year Junior: Lauren McBurney: 32.23
Champion Junior: Carisa Yaw: 26.35
Champion Intermediate: Libby Fisher: 20.29
Champion Senior: Chance Arbogast: 17.68
FIGURE 8:
Champion 1st Year Junior: Livia DeMelo: 24.35
Champion Junior: Tylee Evans: 17.39
Champion Intermediate: Destiny Wecks: 12.98
Champion Senior: Chance Arbogast: 15.12
HIGH POINT GAMING AWARDS:
1st Year Junior: Livia DeMelo
Junior: Tylee Evans
Intermediate: Destiny Wecks
Senior: Casidee Harrod
HIGH POINT PERFORMANCE AWARDS :
1st Year Junior: Lauren McBurney
Junior: Dawson Hale and Carisa Yaw
Intermediate: Destiny Wecks
Senior: Casidee Harrod
ALL AROUND HORSE:
1st Year Junior: Livia DeMelo
Junior: Carisa Yaw
Intermediate: Destiny Wecks
Senior: Casidee Harrod
QUALIFIERS FOR STATE FAIR COMPETITION:
Western Gaming: Destiny Wecks
Ground Training:
Hailey Cunningham, Libby Fisher, Chance Arbogast, Casidee Harrod
Horse Showmanship and Equitation:
Destiny Wecks, Libby Fisher, Quincee Zacharias, Bailey Vernam, Rosie Movich- Fields, Casidee Harrod, Maggie Zacharias, Chance Arbogast
4-H DOG SHOW AWARDS:
Senior All-around dog: Jacob Falk.
Intermediate All-around dog: Bailey Vernam
Junior All-Around Dog: Owyhee Harguess
First Year Junior All-around Dog: Kylee Moore
DOG AGILITY AWARDS:
1st Year Open: Opal McDonald
Junior Open: Owyhee Harguess
Intermediate Open: Bailey Vernam
Senior Open: Katelynn Diggins
Junior Mini: Tylee Evans
Intermediate Mini: Dakota Delyria
Senior Mini: Jacob Falk
DOG OBEDIENCE STATE FAIR TEAM:
Bailey Vernam, Jacob Falk
