WALLOWA COUNTY — Officials said Thursday that they had noticed an increase in fire behavior over the previous 24 hours, but noted that rainfall in the forecast should substantially dampen the blazes.

That assessment came in the fire officials' daily report for Thursday, Sept. 29. The officials said that crews were working in the active fire areas and that firefighting resources are ready to respond to other areas as necessary.

