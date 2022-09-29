WALLOWA COUNTY — Officials said Thursday that they had noticed an increase in fire behavior over the previous 24 hours, but noted that rainfall in the forecast should substantially dampen the blazes.
That assessment came in the fire officials' daily report for Thursday, Sept. 29. The officials said that crews were working in the active fire areas and that firefighting resources are ready to respond to other areas as necessary.
Despite the increase in fire behavior, no acreage changes were reported on any of the fires.
The Double Creek Fire, at 161,510 acres, remains 89% contained by the 436 personnel assigned to it.
The Eagle Cap Wilderness fires continue to be managed to protect infrastructure and allow fire to perform its natural role in the wilderness.
The Sturgill Fire, at 21,103 acres, has 72% of its objectives achieved. It was active Sept. 28, burning toward the Stanley Guard Station. Helicopters dropped water to slow its spread and firefighters protected structures. The fire also moved toward Red’s Horse Ranch during the day, where personnel remained on hand.
The Nebo Fire remained at 12,602 acres with 78% of objectives achieved.
The Goat Mountain 2 Fire, at 548 acres, made a run to the east after being quiet for 13 days. It sloped over a ridgeline and down the west side of the Lostine River drainage, as helicopters made several water drops to slow its spread.
A cold front moved through the area overnight, bringing precipitation, higher relative humidity and cooler temperatures that are expected to linger into Friday, Sept. 30. Over the weekend, however, a gradual warming and drying trend is expected.
