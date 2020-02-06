Heavy rain and melting snows have caused serious flooding in Union and Umatilla County. Wallowa Co. Search and Rescue fast water team has been dispatched to Umatilla County. Be careful out there!
Flood warning for Umatilla and Union Counties, Avalanche warning for southern and western Wallowas...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
southeast Washington and northeast Oregon...
Walla Walla River near Touchet affecting Walla Walla County
Grande Ronde River near Perry affecting Union County
Umatilla River near Gibbon affecting Umatilla County
Umatilla River at Pendleton affecting Umatilla County
