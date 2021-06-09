FLORA — Free virtual classes on the Flora School website begin in July and go through October, according to a press release.
Classes include nine-patch quilting, making and using an in-ground forge, off-loom weaving and sewing pillowcases all are listed on the school’s website at www.floraschool.org.
Anyone with questions should call 541-828-7010 or email fsec.education@gmail.com.
Flora School Days online were held June 1-5, but are still available on the school’s website at www.floraschool.org or on YouTube. The classes feature David Spurlock talking about and showing how to gather medicinal and food plants from one’s own backyard. Also included are demonstrations on making wood bowls, metal hinges, silverware and using a wood cookstove to make galettes.
