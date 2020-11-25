ENTERPRISE — Charitable organizations are gearing up to provide Thanksgiving dinners despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying limitation on gatherings.
The Wallowa County Food Bank at Community Connection of Wallowa County expects to feed more than 100 families and is preparing food boxes for such an eventuality, said Tammy Odegaard, an office specialist there who works closely with the food bank.
“That’s about our limit,” she said.
If the need should be greater, she added, “I think we will be able to handle them.”
She said on Monday, Nov. 23, that between Enterprise and Wallowa, the food bank already had enough food to fill at least 130 meal boxes. Included in the boxes will be the traditional foods for a Thanksgiving meal, such as fresh potatoes — including the locally grown organic spuds from Patrick Thiel’s Prairie Creek Farms — and canned or packaged goods such as green beans, yams or sweet potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce and more.
Odegaard said the food bank was expecting to receive turkeys from the Safeway and Dollar Stretcher stores in Enterprise Tuesday, Nov. 24, to round out the food boxes.
She said each box will be tailored to the family size of the recipient.
They’ll be handing out the Thanksgiving food boxes today, Wednesday, Nov. 25.
She said that by Friday, most people who were desirous of getting a food box already had signed up. Recipients must qualify under income guidelines. Those guidelines are available at the food bank at 702 NW 1st St. in Enterprise, by phone at 541-426-3840 or by email at connie@ccno.org.
Plans for the delivery of meals were put in place well before the current two-week freeze, but that should not hinder progress on getting food out to people.
“We’re doing our best to provide a thanksgiving dinner to everyone who needs one. We didn’t know about the freeze when all of this started,” said Wendy Quinby, care coordinator at Community Connection.
Quinby added that while she wasn’t sure of how this year’s numbers compared to last year, she anticipated they were a bit higher because of the pandemic.
“I know we did a lot (last year),” she said. “I think we might have had a little bit more people this year because of the COVID and people being laid off who may not have been able to have a dinner for the family.”
Odegaard said most of the donations to stock the food bank’s pantry come from local businesses, churches and individuals. She said individuals often give cash. The food bank also gets a monthly contribution from the regional food bank in La Grande, she said.
The county’s food bank also has a branch in Wallowa, but attempts to reach the Wallowa branch were unsuccessful.
The senior centers in Enterprise and Wallowa are two more agencies that feeds the needy — primarily the elderly — and not just on Thanksgiving, but all year around. However, the pandemic is having a pronounced effect on them, causing them to close their in-house meals and offer only takeout meals.
Asked if she believes the pandemic will stretch the food bank’s resources, Odegaard didn’t want to comment on that.
“I’m going to stay positive,” she said.
Wallowa County Chieftain editor Ronald Bond contributed to this report.
