ENTERPRISE — High inflation seems to be driving demand at food banks throughout Oregon. Managers say they’re seeing dwindling donations, and rising costs are making it difficult to keep the shelves stocked.
It’s no different at the Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank, which serves Wallowa, Grant, Union and Baker counties.
Ron McAfee is Wallowa County manager of Community Connection, the organization that operates the Northeast Regional Food Bank. McAfee said demand is higher than normal at all food banks in the state.
Fortunately, he said, “Wallowa County citizens are extremely generous to their neighbors in need.” The local office for the Food Bank typically sees an increase in donations during the holidays, and that’s been the case this year as well.
If you’re pondering making a donation to the Food Bank, and are wondering what offers the best value for your money, cash donations always are welcome and can buy a surprising amount of food.
“Cash donations always provide us the ability to purchase through the Oregon Food Bank with our cost being pennies on the dollar.” McAfee said.
He said this allows more flexibility to purchase high-demand items in bulk or on sale.
Cash notwithstanding, the organization Move for Hunger says these are most needed items at food banks across the country:
• Peanut butter. Liked by both kids and adults, and high in protein, it’s the most requested item at food banks.
• Canned meats. Canned chicken is a great way to provide versatile, high-protein meals. Items like canned tuna and salmon also contain vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein which make a quick and easy meal.
• Canned beans. Canned beans — like black beans, garbanzo beans, black-eyed peas, green beans, and pinto beans — are high in protein and fiber and provide a nutritious way to fill hungry stomachs.
• Pasta and pasta sauce. Easy to make and exceptionally filling, pasta and pasta sauce are great items to include in a donation box. Opt for whole-grain pasta since it offers more fiber and nutrition than white pasta.
• Pantry staples. Can you imagine having to cook in a kitchen without any flour or sugar? This is a reality for many food-insecure households. Donating items like flour, sugar, or condiments will greatly benefit those in need.
• Canned vegetables. Canned veggies are always high in demand, and for good reason. Nutrient-rich and fiber-dense, they tend to last the longest in pantries and are the perfect, easy way to provide healthy options.
• Cooking essentials, like olive oil and spices. Many food-insecure households don’t have access to cooking basics. Stick to the basics, like garlic powder, minced onion, oregano, basil, salt, pepper, and cinnamon.
• Infant formula: In food-insecure communities, many parents are unable to breastfeed but struggle to buy formula due to high costs. While there are programs available that provide formula to low-income families, it never hurts to have more than enough.
• Baby food: For the same reason you should donate formula, it’s a good idea to donate any unused baby foods that may be hiding in your pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.