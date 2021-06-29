ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa American Legion Post 72 has a new commander, and for the first time, that position is held by a woman of color. Maria Tye took over as commander June 1 when invited by the post.
A native of San Antonio, Texas, Maria was raised there by her grandparents who emigrated from Mexico, but she also is of Italian extraction.
But she identifies as American, and that’s how she raised her three daughters.
“I told them, the first thing they are is Americans and second is their (Hispanic) culture, because like with my parents, they felt they were Americans first so they made sure we spoke English — and then Spanish,” she said during an interview at her Enterprise home Tuesday, June 15. “They were so happy and proud to be Americans.”
Air Force veteran
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force from 1973-79 and the National Guard until 1993, Maria was an early beneficiary of the military opening more positions to women. She worked as an environmental systems repairman on the flight line maintaining the heating and pressurization systems of aircraft.
“I was the first female to work the flight line,” she said. “But then I got hurt on the flight line, so then I went into public affairs and later on I went into military police.”
That could’ve translated into a civilian job after she left the Air Force as a staff sergeant, but soon after applying for work with a police department, she discovered she was pregnant.
Her husband of five years, Randy Tye, also is a veteran and is active in the Legion. He’s the Wallowa Post’s chaplain.
“I grew up here,” he said.
Randy served in the U.S. Navy from 1971-96 as a jet mechanic, getting out as a chief warrant officer 3.
“I was never in-country in Vietnam,” Randy said. “We were offshore during Desert Storm. That’s the only one I have a ribbon for.”
Interestingly, although the couple met in Okinawa in 1978 and dated for a year and a half, they went their own ways, raised families and reconnected 35 years later.
“We’ve been together since that time,” Maria said.
In addition to her Air Force and Guard service, Maria worked for the Veterans Administration as a veterans’ service officer for about 10 years adjudicating veterans’ claims with the VA.
Wallowa post is historic
The Legion held its first caucus in March 1919 in Paris, France, made up of veterans of the just-ended World War I. It was chartered that same year by Congress as a patriotic veterans organization. Focusing on service to veterans, servicemembers and communities, the Legion evolved from a group of war-weary veterans into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States. Membership swiftly grew to over 1 million, and local posts sprang up across the country. Today, membership stands at nearly 2 million in more than 13,000 posts worldwide, according to the Legion’s website.
The Wallowa post was one of the earliest, dating to 1919, Maria said. It used to meet in its own building — the former home of the Wallowa Sun newspaper — but the building is in need of repairs, such as a roof and possibly siding, Randy said.
Nowadays, the post meets one Saturday morning a month at the Blonde Strawberry in Wallowa.
Maria already has brought a woman’s touch to the post of about 20 members.
“We meet at 9 a.m. The reason for that is that, as a woman, I know as a member of the American Legion for 26 years, that women do not want their husbands out after dinner,” she said. “I’m a very ‘home’ person. … So I decided, and I talked to the people at the Wallowa post and they agreed, that Saturday would be nice because that way they are meeting for an hour, they leave and they have the weekend for their family and wives — just like me — would be very happy for something like that. It doesn’t interfere during the week with our routine with our families. That’s the important thing.”
Eye on the future
She expects to see the post active particularly in patriotic holidays, such as Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day.
She’s also got her eye on increasing membership in the Legion and its affiliated organizations.
“I’m trying to recruit women” veterans into the Legion, she said. “Wives of the veterans are the ones who join the (Legion) auxiliary. The auxiliary is one of the most important organizations that there is because if there wasn’t the auxiliary, we would not be able to exist. The auxiliary is the heart of the American Legion. I even want to start a new auxiliary.”
She also recently got her preteen grandsons into the Sons of the Legion, a group formed in 1932 for male descendants of veterans.
Since most of the Wallowa post’s membership is older, reaching out to younger members is a goal of both of the Tyes. Randy plans to start a softball team for the Sons of the Legion.
“I know the only way we can recruit younger ones … is to reach out and have something for the kids,” Maria said.
She also hopes to see classes taught on patriotism and civics. She was pleased to hear of the Oregon Legislature’s recent approval of requiring civics in order for high schoolers to receive a diploma.
“They don’t teach a lot of civics anymore and that’s a shame,” she said, emphasizing its importance for young Americans to know their rights and responsibilities as citizens.
Being Hispanic and female aren’t as important as being an American, Maria said.
“It doesn’t matter what you look like, what your color is, what your gender is, your affiliation politically. We’re all Americans,” she said. “For God and country — that’s our mission.”
