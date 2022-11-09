SUNDAY, OCT. 30
2:47 a.m. — Agency assist in Troy.
8:07 a.m. — Report of menacing in rural Lostine.
12:45 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle and request for extra patrol in rural Enterprise.
1:47 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
2:24 p.m. — Suspicious person in Enterprise.
2:33 p.m. — Report of an injured deer in rural Joseph; referred to Oregon State Police.
4:20 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; Enterprise Police Department issued a citation on a charge of no operator’s license and towed the vehicle.
4:59 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
9:28 p.m. — Juan Martinez, 52, cited by EPD on charges of driving while suspended and no insurance. Vehicle was impounded.
10:12 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
MONDAY, OCT. 31
7:55 a.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
8:08 a.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph; WCSO issued a warning.
9:07 a.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning.
12:11 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
3:37 p.m. — Call requesting a welfare check in Enterprise.
3:48 p.m. — Motorist assist in Wallowa.
6:21 p.m. — Call reporting a road hazard in Wallowa.
7:26 p.m. — Fire reported in Enterprise.
8:59 p.m. — Injured deer reported in Enterprise.
10:22 p.m. — Steven William Keene, 42, of Enterprise was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on a charge of DUII. Subject was cited and released.
11:27 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
TUESDAY, NOV. 1
12:51 a.m. — The Wallowa County Circuit Court (WVCC) issued a nationwide felony warrant for Jeffery Brian Meyer, 54, of Enterprise, for a charge of probation violation. Original charges were second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
12:54 a.m. — The WCCC issued a nationwide felony warrant for Bryan Gabriel Ramirez-Meza, 22, of Yakima, Washington, on a charge of probation violation. Original charges are menacing constituting domestic violence, three counts of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence, strangulation and third-degree criminal mischief.
1:35 a.m. — A statewide misdemeanor warrant was issued for Phillip John Lindsley, 49, of Wallowa, on a charge of failure to appear.
9:47 a.m. — The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office cited and released Juan Martinez, 52, of Modesto, California, on a charge of trespassing in rural Enterprise, and Jody Qurashi, 44, of Portland, on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.
11:02 a.m. — Road hazard in Enterprise; WCSO responded.
4:03 p.m. — Alan Michael Nieth, 32, of Enterprise, was arrested after a call reporting a disturbance on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm. Nieth was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
4:59 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Wallowa.
5:08 p.m. — Request for a welfare check in Enterprise.
5:37 p.m. — Traffic complaint and request for information in rural Enterprise.
6:01 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise.
6:31 p.m. — Male red and black hound dog found in Joseph.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2
5:53 a.m. — Multiple reports of loose mules in rural Enterprise.
5:55 a.m. — Report of a low-hanging powerline in rural Enterprise.
8:04 a.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
2:22 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
4:43 p.m. — Civil dispute in rural Lostine.
6:18 p.m. — Steven James Wergen, 50, of Enterprise, was arrested by by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on charges of fourth-degree assault, menacing and harassment. Subject was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
10:17 p.m. — Call reporting a domestic incident in Wallowa.
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
9:27 a.m. — Report of power outage in Wallowa area.
1:10 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
3:29 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
5:31 p.m. — Agency assist in La Grande.
5:40 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; Enterprise Police Depatment issued a warning.
6:03 p.m. — Report of an injured deer in Enterprise.
6:03 p.m. — Road hazard in Enterprise.
11:31 p.m. — Civil dispute in Wallowa.
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
6:52 a.m. — Traffic crash in rural Joseph; nonblocking and noninjury.
9:50 a.m. — Unsecure premise reported in Joseph.
11:36 a.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
11:52 a.m. — Search-and-rescue incident in rural Imnaha.
12:16 p.m. — Commercial fire alarm activation in Joseph.
2:16 p.m. — Report of domestic in rural Joseph.
2:19 p.m. — Public assist requested in Wallowa.
2:41 p.m. — Welfare check in Wallowa.
3:53 p.m. — Call reporting a traffic crash in rural Joseph.
4:46 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
5:06 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
5:17 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
8 p.m. — Call reporting a sparking transformer/power pole in rural Enterprise.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
5:06 a.m. — Power outage in Wallowa County.
5:50 a.m. — Commercial smoke alarm in Enterprise.
6:20 a.m. — Search-and-rescue incident in rural Imnaha.
9:59 a.m. — Road hazard in rural Wallowa.
1:18 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
2:48 p.m. — Request for public assist in Enterprise.
2:54 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
5:37 p.m. — Commercial fire alarm activation in Enterprise; false alarm.
6:14 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Troy.
6:40 p.m. — Requesting law enforcement response for combative patient.
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
9:28 a.m. — Union County requesting a welfare check in rural Wallowa.
1:02 p.m. — Loose cow in rural Imnaha.
1:05 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop in rural Enterprise; citation issued for speed.
6:03 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
7:06 p.m. — Disturbance in Enterprise.
