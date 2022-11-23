MONDAY, NOV. 14
7:26 a.m. — Report of a dead deer in Enterprise. Handled by Oregon State Police.
8:51 a.m. — Loose cattle on Golf Course Road.
11:53 a.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop in Wallowa.
11:58 a.m. — WCSO traffic stop in Enterprise, warning issued.
1:11 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Joseph.
2:13 p.m. — Fire alarm in Wallowa. Wallowa Fire Department responded and confirmed there was no fire.
6:18 p.m. — Brush fires reported in rural Wallowa County.
6:25 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
6:32 p.m. — Theft reported in Wallowa.
8:20 p.m. — Trespass in Enterprise.
TUESDAY, NOV. 15
9 a.m. — Theft reported in Joseph.
9 a.m. — Barking dog complaint in Joseph.
2:37 p.m. — Cow on the highway in rural Joseph. OSP advised.
3:53 p.m. — Motorist assist in Joseph.
4:30 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
5:12 p.m. — Report of a possible theft in Enterprise.
5:31 p.m. — Report of smoke and flames visible in rural Enterprise. North East Dispatch was advised.
5:44 p.m. — Report of an injured deer in Lostine.
6 p.m. — Report of criminal mischief at Wallowa Lake.
6:35 p.m. — Vehicle vs. cow accident in rural Imnaha.
8:16 p.m. — Report of a domestic disturbance in Joseph.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16
8:02 a.m. — Noninjury traffic crash in rural Imnaha.
8:49 a.m. — Report of forgery in rural Joseph.
11:18 a.m. — Report of a scam or fraud in Lostine.
12:57 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
2:23 p.m. — Public assist request in Joseph.
4:21 p.m. — Wallowa County Community Corrections issued an arrest warrant for David Russel Nickel, 27, of Enterprise, for probation violation. Original charge is third-degree robbery.
4:24 p.m. — Traffic stop in Wallowa. WCSO issued two citations for second-degree theft.
6:35 p.m. — Report of struck deer on Highway 82 near Wallowa.
8:03 p.m. — Struck deer reported in rural Enterprise.
11:48 p.m. — Business alarm in rural Joseph.
11:52 p.m. — Business alarm in Enterprise.
THURSDAY, NOV. 17
8:49 a.m. — Controlled burn in rural Wallowa.
10:50 a.m. — Controlled burn in rural Joseph.
2 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Joseph.
2:38 p.m. — Agency assist at Wallowa Lake.
5:38 p.m. — Wallowa County Circuit Court issued two warrants for David Dean Killion, 62, Beaverton, for driving while suspended or revoked and giving false liability insurance to a police officer.
6:15 p.m. — Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a warrant for Joel Aaron Water, 44, Wallowa, for first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person and reckless burning.
7:25 p.m. — Lilee Jo Post, 19, Wallowa, was arrested by the WCSO on a warrant from Walla Walla, Washington, on a charge of burglary. Post was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
4:36 a.m. — Carbon dioxide alarm reported in Enterprise.
10:04 a.m. — Possible trespass in Joseph.
11:03 a.m. — Report of suspicious circumstances in Wallowa.
11:21 a.m. — Report of a scam or fraud in Enterprise.
12:21 a.m. — Agency assist in rural Enterprise.
12:56 p.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph. WCSO issued a warning.
4:09 p.m. — Controlled burn in rural Enterprise.
4:48 p.m. — Report of a tree on fire in rural Wallowa/Lostine.
8:35 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Wallowa.
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
5:32 a.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise,
9:25 a.m. — Report of a hit-and-run with vehicle damage in Enterprise.
9:48 a.m. — Found purse in Imnaha; purse and owner reunited.
10:25 a.m. — Report of a lost wallet in Joseph.
1:52 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Enterprise.
2:21 p.m. — Traffic stop in Wallowa.
2:31 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
2:42 p.m. — Controlled burn in rural Joseph.
3:17 p.m. — Russel Orland Hawkins, 54, Wallowa, was arrested on a WCCC warrant on a charge of failure to appear. The original offense was contempt of court. Hawkins was released on bail.
3:43 p.m. — Loose black cow in rural Enterprise.
9:47 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise. A warning was issued.
SUNDAY, NOV. 20
6:36 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; warning issued.
10:31 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; vehicle towed for no insurance.
10:33 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; citation issued.
