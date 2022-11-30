MONDAY, NOV. 21
12:15 a.m. — Driving complaint in Enterprise; vehicle stopped by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Enterprise Police Department issued citations and towed vehicle for no insurance.
12:22 a.m. — Driving complaint in Enterprise.
12:37 a.m. — Report of a domestic disturbance in Enterprise.
1:08 a.m. — EPD towed a vehicle for false information given to an officer regarding insurance.
7:26 a.m. — Domestic issue in Enterprise.
6:28 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise. EPD issued a warning.
9:48 p.m. — Domestic disturbance in Enterprise.
TUESDAY, NOV. 22
3:21 a.m. — Suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
6:34 a.m. — Motorist assist in rural Joseph.
6:43 a.m. — Call of possible fire in a structure in Lostine.
8:10 a.m. — Call reporting theft in Enterprise.
2:55 p.m. — Report of theft in Wallowa.
5:05 p.m. — Civil service attempt in Enterprise.
5:40 p.m. — Fire alarm in Enterprise.
6:03 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
8:18 p.m. — Report of traffic crash in Union County. Referred to Oregon State Police.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23
7:11 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
7:55 a.m. — Disturbance in Wallowa.
9:24 a.m. — Report of loose cattle in rural Joseph.
11:21 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle in Enterprise.
5:39 p.m. — WCSO traffic stop in Wallowa. Warning issued for no taillights.
THURSDAY, NOV. 24
1:25 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise. The EPD issued citations and towed a vehicle.
1:59 p.m. — Motorist assist, lockout in Enterprise. WCSO assisted.
4:31 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise. WCSO arrested Nichaolas Jeffrey Farley, 29, Enterprise, for misdemeanor driving while suspended. Farley was cited and released.
9:24 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Joseph. EPD issued a warning.
FRIDAY, NOV. 25
10:09 a.m.— Traffic complaint in rural Lostine. Referred to OSP.
2:26 p.m. — Civil dispute in Wallowa.
4:07 p.m. — OSP arrested Timothy Aaron Erickson, 53, Elgin, on a Wallowa County Circuit Court warrant for probation violation. Original charge, criminal driving while suspended or revoked. Erickson was cited and released.
4:55 p.m. — Report of an injured deer in the river in rural Joseph. Referred to OSP.
5:18 p.m. —Disturbance reported in rural Lostine.
6:06 p.m. — Traffic stop in Wallowa, cited.
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
11:27 a.m. — Report of theft in Wallowa.
2:11 p.m. — Report of a missing child in Joseph; child found and reunited with parent.
3:46 p.m. — Business alarm in Joseph.
5:11 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning.
5:16 p.m. — OSP on a traffic stop in Joseph.
6:27 p.m. — Motorist assist in Enterprise.
9:03 p.m. — Loose black cow reported on Highway 82 near Wallowa.
11:31 p.m. — Business alarm in Joseph.
SUNDAY, NOV. 27
12:49 a.m. — Fire alarm reported in Joseph.
6:09 a.m. — Commercial burglary alarm in Joseph.
10:33 a.m. — Report of possible predator depredation in rural Joseph.
10:36 a.m. — Hit-and-run with property damage in rural Joseph.
1:25 p.m. — Report of a single-vehicle, noninjury crash in rural Flora.
1:43 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Wallowa.
