SEPT. 12
12:47 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a citation on charges of having no operator’s license and driving uninsured.
10:19 a.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
12:50 p.m. — Hit and run with property damage in Enterprise.
1:53 p.m. — Barking dog in rural Joseph.
5:01 p.m. — Loose cattle in Joseph.
6:52 p.m. — Telephone harassment reported in Enterprise.
8:36 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
11:12 p.m. — Call requesting a welfare check; attempt to locate person in Enterprise.
SEPT. 13
12:11 a.m. — Report of alarms in Imnaha on Ziply Fiber’s communication systems.
8:56 a.m. — Request for Life Flight in rural Joseph.
10:50 a.m. — Possible civil dispute in rural Joseph.
12:39 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
12:59 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle in rural Wallowa; transferred to Oregon State Police.
2:05 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
3:17 p.m. — A young cattle dog, light blue/white eyes with long light colored hair, found in Joseph.
4:21 p.m. — Call reporting a road hazard in Joseph.
6:03 p.m. — Call reporting an injured deer in rural Joseph.
6:09 p.m. — Dog complaint in Enterprise.
SEPT. 14
6:39 a.m. — Report of a traffic hazard; referred to OSP and Oregon Department of Transportation.
8:05 a.m. — Report of cattle in rural Enterprise.
5:16 p.m. — Brent Quinby, 47, of Wallowa, was arrested by Wallowa County Corrections on an order of arrest and detention. The original charge was stalking. Quinby was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:42 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in Enterprise.
6:31 p.m. — Violation of a restraining order reported in Wallowa.
7:39 p.m. — Report of traffic crash in rural Imnaha.
8:37 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Joseph.
11:47 p.m. — The Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant for Terry Len Johnsen, 32, of Pendleton, on a charge of probation violation. Original charges were driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
SEPT. 15
1:12 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in Enterprise.
1:52 a.m. — The Wallowa County Circuit Court issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant for Benjamin Mola, 52, of Eugene, on charges of probation violation. Original charge was DUII.
6:33 a.m. — Report of lightning strikes in rural Lostine; transferred to Blue Mountain Dispatch.
7:03 a.m. — Calls reporting fire in rural Lostine; transferred to Blue Mountain Dispatch.
10:45 a.m. — Vehicle vs. deer traffic crash in rural Lostine.
11:50 a.m. — Scam/fraud reported in rural Wallowa. Referred to Oregon Department of Justice — Fraud Department.
12:12 p.m. — James R. Matthews, 47, of Wallowa, was arrested by WCCC on a charge of probation violation. Matthews was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
1:44 p.m. — Report of possible stolen vehicle in rural Enterprise.
1:57 p.m. — Report of fire in rural Enterprise; transferred to Blue Mountain Dispatch.
2:14 p.m. — Report of fire in rural Enterprise; transferred to Blue Mountain Dispatch.
2:29 p.m. — Tyler J. Johnson, 26, of Enterprise, was arrested by WCCC on a charge of probation violation. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
2:31 p.m. — Road hazard in Enterprise.
3:17 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances in rural Joseph.
3:44 p.m. — Report of disturbance and trespass in rural Enterprise.
5:54 p.m. — Report of lightning striking a power pole in Joseph.
8:01 p.m. — Reported trespass in Wallowa.
8:58 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Lostine; WCSO issued a warning.
11:43 p.m. — Report of a suspicious person in Joseph.
SEPT. 16
7:16 a.m. — Pig on the highway in rural Lostine; deputy placed it back into its pen.
7:52 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
7:53 a.m. — Hit and run reported in Joseph.
9:10 a.m. — Report of road hazards in rural Wallowa; transferred to OSP.
10:46 a.m. — Dog as a public nuisance in rural Lostine.
11:01 a.m. — Trespass in Wallowa.
12:07 p.m. — Scam/fraud reported in Wallowa.
1:10 p.m. — Report of a traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
2:43 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, WCSO issued a warning for speed.
2:58 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, WCSO issued a warning.
3:02 p.m. — Agency assist in Wallowa.
4:15 p.m. — Two runaways from Enterprise; parent located both juveniles.
7:31 p.m. — Trespass reported in Lostine.
10:11 p.m. — Attempt to locate possible intoxicated driver in rural Lostine.
11:25 p.m. — Noninjury traffic crash in Enterprise.
SEPT. 17
8:23 a.m. — Disturbance in Enterprise.
9 a.m. — Hit and run at the head of Wallowa Lake.
11:31 a.m. — Two dogs running at large in the city of Enterprise.
1:42 p.m. — Attempt to locate; driving complaint in Enterprise.
2:52 p.m. — Barking dog complaint in Enterprise.
3:28 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the city of Enterprise.
6:40 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Joseph.
7:44 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
8:29 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
9:06 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:08 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
SEPT. 18
12:14 a.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Imnaha.
2:39 a.m. — Report of a disturbance in Enterprise.
3:24 a.m. — Report of an aggressive bear in rural Imnaha; referred to OSP and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
7:40 a.m. — Abandoned/suspicious vehicle in rural Wallowa.
10:22 a.m. — Theft of lost or mislaid property and fraudulent use of a debit card reported to EPD.
10:24 a.m. — Fire alarm activation in Joseph.
12:22 p.m. — Welfare check in Lostine.
2:27 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in rural Enterprise.
3:21 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, WCSO issued a citation.
5:10 p.m. — WCSO assisted OSP on Highway 82, milepost 40.
5:14 p.m. — Followup on possible stolen vehicle in rural Enterprise.
6:42 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Enterprise.
7:27 p.m. — Report of a trespass in Joseph.
11:44 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
