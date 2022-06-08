MAY 30
1:28 p.m. — Dog bite incident reported in Lostine.
6:17 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
7:45 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
9:04 p.m. — Welfare check in Wallowa.
MAY 31
1:01 a.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
6:11 a.m. — Loose cattle reported in rural Enterprise.
11:55 a.m. — Loose cattle reported in rural Enterprise on Highway 82.
3:35 p.m. — Public assist.
5:08 p.m. — Suspicious circumstance in Joseph.
6:09 p.m. — Welfare check in rural Enterprise. Neighbors were contacted; residents are on a trip.
JUNE 1
10:58 a.m. — Dog as public nuisance reported in Wallowa.
1:19 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
3:51 p.m. — Theft from mail.
5:11 p.m. — Home check in Enterprise.
9:35 p.m. — ATL vehicle Highway 82, mile post 66.
JUNE 2
8:25 a.m. — Scam reported in Enterprise.
8:45 a.m. — Dog as public nuisance reported in rural Enterprise.
9:57 a.m. — Hit-and-run reported in Enterprise.
3:19 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
5:24 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
5:41 p.m. — Traffic stop Highway 82, milepost 70; warning issued.
JUNE 3
11:56 a.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office boat inspections at Wallowa Lake.
1:35 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
2:47 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
3:26 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa on Highway 82.
3:30 p.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
5:48 p.m. — Lost male Corgi reported in Enterprise.
5:50 p.m. — Telephonic harassment reported in Wallowa.
9:47 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; warning issued for failure to maintain lane.
JUNE 4
10:16 a.m. — Unauthorized use of motor vehicle reported in rural Enterprise.
11:32 a.m. — Injured deer reported in rural Enterprise.
12:54 p.m. — Two-vehicle, noninjury, motor-vehicle crash in Enterprise.
3:53 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, the WCSO issued warning for speed.
4:30 p.m. — Thomas K.C. Papineau, 20, a transient, was arrested during a traffic stop in Enterprise by the EPD on charges of DUI.
5:13 p.m. — Lost wallet reported in Wallowa County.
6:06 p.m. — Medical pendant alarm activation in Enterprise.
6:32 p.m. — Reporting a traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
9:25 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
10 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Wallowa; warning for speed.
11:12 p.m. — Disturbance in Enterprise.
JUNE 5
7:46 a.m. — Unlawful entry into motor vehicle reported in Joseph.
8:37 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
9:56 a.m. — Loose cattle reported in rural Enterprise.
11:35 a.m. — Disturbance reported in rural Enterprise.
12:02 p.m. — Report of lost power tool in Wallowa.
12:10 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
12:16 p.m. — Restraining order violation reported in Wallowa.
1:49 p.m. — Assault reported in Enterprise.
2:08 p.m. — Traffic complaint at Wallowa Lake.
3:43 p.m. — Trespass complaint in rural Wallowa.
3:55 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
6:57 p.m. — Custody dispute in Wallowa.
7:59 p.m. — Report of motor-vehicle accident in Union County.
8:06 p.m. — Report of motor-vehicle in Union County.
8:12 p.m. — Agency assist in Union County.
8:55 p.m. — Report of overdue motorist in rural Enterprise.
9:01 p.m. — Traffic stop in Lostine; EPD issued a warning.
10:35 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
