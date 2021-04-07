MARCH 29
5:26 a.m. — Trees reported down and across Highway 3.
9:55 a.m. — Information of suspicious person.
10:09 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Troy.
10:49 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Lostine.
11:35 a.m. — La Grande Police Department arrested Lee Michael Fox, 29, of Enterprise, on a Wallowa County warrant for failure to comply with the terms of release. Original charge: offensive littering.
1:25 p.m. — Theft of diesel reported in Enterprise.
3:02 p.m. — Telephonic harassment reported in rural Joseph.
6:43 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
10:43 p.m. — 911 for domestic dispute in Enterprise.
MARCH 30
9:27 a.m. — Road hazard in Enterprise.
9:34 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
11:08 a.m. — Theft report in rural Joseph.
11:14 a.m. — Wallowa County Community Corrections issued an order of arrest and detention for Zachery Ryan Chase Smith, 25, of Enterprise, for probation violation. Original charge: second-degree theft.
11:46 a.m. — 911 call with suspicious circumstances in Enterprise.
12:14 p.m. — Wallowa County Community Corrections issued an order of arrest and detention for Patrick Angelo Maroney, 62, of Enterprise, for probation violation. Original charge was weapons use.
3:38 p.m. — Dog running at large reported in Wallowa.
6:47 p.m. — Lost wallet reported in Enterprise.
10:13 p.m. — 911 call for public assist in Enterprise.
MARCH 31
10:53 a.m. — Report of vandalism in Wallowa.
11:47 a.m. — Restraining order violation in Enterprise.
12:06 p.m. — Scam reported in Enterprise.
2:23 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Joseph.
4:32 p.m. — 911 report of grass fire in rural Enterprise.
5:46 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Enterprise. Unfounded.
5:52 p.m. — Theft reported in Joseph.
6:07 p.m. — 911 disturbance reported in Joseph.
6:26 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Anthony Alexis, 52, of Wallowa, for a nationwide felony warrant issued by Washington County, Utah, for four counts aggravated sex abuse of a child. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
7:38 p.m. — 911 call reporting a single motor vehicle crash on Highway 82 in rural Lostine. Referred to the Oregon State Police.
7:50 p.m. — Report of injured deer in Enterprise.
7:52 p.m. — Hit and run reported in Troy.
9:01 p.m. — 911 welfare check requested on male subject walking on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
10:04 p.m. — Report of disabled vehicle on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
APRIL 1
8:29 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
9:31 a.m. — Report of a dog bite in Enterprise.
10:30 a.m. — 911 report of scam/fraud call in Joseph.
10:34 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
10:37 a.m. — Extra patrol request in rural Joseph.
10:52 a.m. — 911 report of grass fire in rural Enterprise.
11:47 a.m. — Report of lost cell phone in rural Enterprise.
11:49 a.m. — 911 reporting a vehicle fire in Joseph.
12:39 p.m. — Report of hit and run in Enterprise.
1:14 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Joseph.
1:47 p.m. — 911 report of fire in rural Joseph.
4:43 p.m. — Scam call reported in Imnaha.
5:10 p.m. — 911 reporting a fire in Joseph.
6:21 p.m. — Injured deer in Wallowa.
7:07 p.m. — Report of theft in rural Enterprise.
9:36 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in rural Wallowa.
APRIL 2
1:11 a.m. — 911 report of traffic complaint in Joseph.
11:31 a.m. — Suspicious person in Joseph.
12:35 p.m. — The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patrick Angelo Maroney, 62, of Enterprise, on a Wallowa County Community Corrections order of arrest and detention for probation violation. Original charge weapons use. Maroney was transported to the Umatilla County Jail and lodged.
12:40 p.m. — The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephen Henry Slingluff, 34, of Imnaha, for third-degree theft and probation violation with an original charge of coercion. Slingluff was transported to the Umatilla County Jail and lodged.
2:16 p.m. — Agency assist in the Troy area.
2:50 p.m. — 911 for a grass fire in rural Lostine.
3:56 p.m. — Animal complaint in Wallowa.
7:11 p.m. — Report of possible restraining order violation in Enterprise.
8:01 p.m. — Driving complaint in rural Wallowa.
8:18 p.m. — Noise complaint in rural Enterprise.
8:33 p.m. — Noise complain in rural Enterprise.
10:26 p.m. — Noise complaint in Wallowa.
11:53 p.m. — Animal complaint in Lostine.
