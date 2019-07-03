JUNE 24
4:29 a.m. – 911 call for a fence on fire in Enterprise.
10:55 a.m. – Lost I-phone reported from Joseph.
11:52 a.m. – Report of Harassment in Enterprise.
12:41 p.m. – 911 reporting bull out on Hwy 82.
1:12 p.m. – Animal complaint at Wallowa Lake.
6:30 p.m. – Domestic in Wallowa.
8:17 p.m. – Baker County arrested Crystal Lee Charbonneau, 32, of Baker on a Wallowa County Probation Violation warrant. Original charge Possession of a Controlled Substance.
9:25 p.m. – Mark Shawn Thompson, 45, of Lostine was arrested on Criminal Trespass II and attempted Criminal Trespass I. He was held at the Wallowa County Justice Center until transported to Umatilla County Jail.
JUNE 25
10:01 a.m. – Harassment call in Joseph.
10:26 a.m. – Report of a hit and run in Enterprise.
11:15 a.m. – Report of a dog bite in Joseph.
12:29 p.m. – Custody dispute in Enterprise.
5:05 p.m. – Driving complaint in rural Wallowa.
JUNE 26
4:38 a.m. – Wallowa Fire Dept. advised us of burning an old house in Wallowa.
3:03 p.m. – Hit and run in Enterprise.
4:57 p.m. – Welfare check at Reds Horse Ranch in rural Wallowa.
7:10 p.m. – Report of a suspicious person in Enterprise.
7:16 p.m. – Justice Ballentine, 21, transient of Wallowa County was cited for possession of Meth and released.
9:57 p.m. – Abandoned 911 call from Wallowa Lake area.
JUNE 27
4:50 a.m. – Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Enterprise.
6:36 a.m. – Report of a cow on the highway in rural Enterprise.
10:23 a.m. – Complaint of an abandoned vehicle on private property in Joseph.
2:50 p.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
3:23 p.m. – Possible drunk driver complaint in Enterprise.
3:42 p.m. – Trespass reported in Joseph.
3:42 p.m. – Civil dispute in Wallowa.
5:40 p.m. – Theft reported in Wallowa.
7:40 p.m. – 911 reporting loose horses and mules on Fish Hatchery Lane in Enterprise. Owner located.
JUNE 28
8:19 a.m. – Report of theft in Enterprise. Item was located.
10:41 a.m. – Trespass complaint in Joseph.
1:11 p.m. – 911 report of a domestic in rural Joseph.
2:03 p.m. – Abandoned 911 call – Enterprise.
2:58 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas L. Tanzey, 46, of Wallowa for Criminal Trespass II. He was cited and released.
6:30 p.m. – Custody dispute in Wallowa.
6:35 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
JUNE 29
7:25 a.m. – Report of a non-injury MVA in rural Enterprise.
10:51 a.m. – Report of a non-injury rollover in rural Wallowa County.
3:19 p.m. – Found wallet in Joseph – returned to owner.
8:53 p.m. – 911 reporting domestic disturbance in Joseph.
11:43 p.m. – 911 report of a non-injury MVA in rural Enterprise.
JUNE 30
12:17 a.m. – Missing person in Enterprise. Located.
8:14 a.m. – Theft reported in Enterprise.
8:14 a.m. – Disturbance reported in Joseph.
9:09 a.m. – Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
12:15 p.m. – 911 report of a fire in the treeline at Wallowa Lake. Controlled burns.
3:59 p.m. – 911 report of a single MVA in rural Wallowa.
10:28 p.m. – 911 report of a domestic in rural Wallowa. Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Duane Williams, 45, of Wallowa on charges of Harassment. He was taken to Umatilla County Jail.
