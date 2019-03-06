FEB. 25
2:53 p.m. – Probation Violation Warrant issued for Levi Fine, 24, of Wallowa.
3:43 p.m. – Vehicle in the ditch rural Enterprise.
FEB. 26
5:05 p.m. – Criminal mischief call in Enterprise.
6:47 p.m. – 911 animal call in Wallowa.
10:38 p.m. – Civil dispute in Joseph.
FEB. 27
7:39 a.m. – Minor traffic accident in Enterprise.
9:03 a.m. – Disturbance in Enterprise.
11:47 a.m. – Otilia Thiel, 53, of Enterprise was remanded from court on charge of Charge Theft III. She was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
1:14 p.m. – Theft by Deception in rural Enterprise.
8:18 p.m. – David Killion, 59, of Joseph was arrested in Enterprise for Violation of Release agreement. He was held at the Wallowa County Justice Center until transported to Umatilla County Jail.
10:54 p.m. – David Killion, 59, of Joseph was arrested for DUII in Enterprise. He was held at Wallowa Justice Center until transported to Umatilla.
FEB. 27
4:18 p.m. – 911 call for a single MVA in rural Enterprise.
FEB. 28
12:01 p.m. – Buffalo reported on Hwy. 82 in rural Wallowa.
MARCH 1
2:46 p.m. – Single MVA in rural Joseph, non injury.
4:30 p.m. – Telephone scam reported in Joseph.
MARCH 2
2:59 a.m. – Entered no stalking/contact order.
9:29 a.m. – Spokane Police Dept. arrested Jasmine Leighanne Canipe, 19, of Enterprise on Wallowa County Circuit Court NW Felony warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft I, and Theft II.
3:33 p.m. – 911 report for a vehicle in the ditch in rural Lostine.
4:13 p.m. – Report of a buffalo on Hwy. 82 in Minam.
6:45 p.m. – Smoke complaint in Enterprise.
10:12 p.m. – 911 call requesting Officer in Enterprise.
MARCH 3
7:32 a.m. – Report of vandalism in Enterprise.
7:05 p.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
11:47 p.m. – Requesting Deputy in Wallowa.
