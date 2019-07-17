JULY 8
11:07 a.m. – Disturbance in Enterprise.
1:33 p.m. – Traffic complaint in Wallowa.
4:39 p.m. – Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
9:12 p.m. – Suspicious activity in Enterprise.
JULY 9
12:48 p.m. – 911 call with civil issue in Wallowa.
2:34 p.m. – 911 call report of black cows out in rural Enterprise.
4:48 p.m. – Information on a roaming dog in Enterprise.
6:06 p.m. – Report of animal neglect in Joseph.
6:14 p.m. – Report of loose dogs in Enterprise.
JULY 10
10:32 a.m. – Dog bite in rural Enterprise.
10:33 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle in Enterprise.
1:42 p.m. – Complaint of illegal parking in Joseph.
3:45 p.m. – Disturbance reported in Enterprise. Unfounded.
4:47 p.m. – Report of barking dog in Joseph.
4:54 p.m. – Loose goats in rural Enterprise.
7:58 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
11:25 p.m. – Barking dog complaint in rural Joseph.
JULY 11
6:52 a.m. – Found property in Enterprise.
9:49 a.m. – Commercial alarm in Joseph.
11:46 a.m. – Theft in Wallowa.
2:17 p.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
3:42 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
8:42 p.m. – 911 call reporting single MVA in rural Joseph.
JULY 12
6:39 a.m. – Report of an abandoned canoe at Wallowa Lake.
6:59 a.m. – Noise complaint in Joseph.
10:38 a.m. – Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
1:27 p.m. – Report of civil dispute in Wallowa.
2:37 p.m. – Telephonic harassment reported in Enterprise.
4:25 p.m. – Commercial alarm in Enterprise.
4:34 p.m. – Complaint of a disturbance in Joseph.
5:45 p.m. – Harassment complaint in Enterprise.
6:53 p.m. – 911 reporting loose cattle on Hwy 3 in rural Enterprise.
JULY 13
11:48 a.m. – 911 call reporting missing hikers at Wallowa Lake. Located without incident.
12:06 p.m. – 911 call reporting a hiker in distress at Wallowa Lake. Unfounded.
12:33 p.m. – Wildlife complaint at Wallowa Lake.
12:34 p.m. – Found wallet at business at Wallowa Lake.
4:19 p.m. – Single MC crash with injuries in rural Joseph.
5:53 p.m. – Road hazard reported in rural Joseph on Imnaha Hwy.
6:07 p.m. – 911 call reporting a one vehicle rollover in rural Joseph.
8:15 p.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Macarlo R. Tovar, 28, of Joseph for DUI. Subject was cited and released to a third party.
8:21 p.m. – 911 report of bear in yard at Wallowa Lake.
8:55 p.m. – Loose cattle reported on Hwy 82 in rural Enterprise.
9:08 p.m. – 911 reporting lightning fire on Alder Slope in rural Enterprise.
9:26 p.m. – Possible animal neglect reported in Wallowa.
9:30 p.m. – 911 report for lightning fire on Hwy 82 in rural Enterprise.
9:38 p.m. – Dog barking complaint in Enterprise.
9:45 p.m. – Report of down power line in Enterprise.
9:51 p.m. – Report of distress light on Chief Joseph Mountain.
JULY 14
12:47 a.m. – 911 reporting found dog in Enterprise.
1:19 a.m. – Enterprise Police Dept. arrested Joshua Michael Black, 38, of Enterprise for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants. Cited and released to a sober party.
6:26 a.m. – 911 call for smoke in rural Enterprise.
8:09 a.m. – Loose cow reported in rural Joseph.
8:26 a.m. – Report of a traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
9:32 a.m. – 911 call for an ATV crash in rural Lostine.
9:58 a.m. – Report of a possible abandoned vehicle in Wallowa.
1:38 p.m. – 911 call for a theft in Joseph.
3:19 p.m. – 911 report of a hay baler fire in rural Wallowa.
4:14 p.m. – Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
5:11 p.m. – 911 reporting fire west of Hwy 3 in rural Enterprise.
7:00 p.m. – Commercial alarm reported in rural Joseph.
7:33 p.m. – Barking dog complaint in Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.