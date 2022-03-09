FEB. 28
6:02 a.m. — Hazardous road conditions in Enterprise. Referred to Oregon Department of Transportation.
6:07 a.m. — Motorist assist in Enterprise.
6:44 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise; referred to ODOT.
MARCH 1
2:39 a.m. — Report of large boulder in east bound lane of Highway 82 just east of Minam. ODOT advised.
7:54 a.m. — Two-vehicle, noninjury, motor-vehicle crash reported in rural Lostine.
9:19 a.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa on Highway 82.
11:42 a.m. — Report of scam/fraud in rural Enterprise.
2:51 p.m. — Public assist in Elgin.
3:18 p.m. — Attempt to locate in Enterprise.
3:29 p.m. — Attempt to locate in Enterprise.
7:38 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
8:21 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in Joseph.
MARCH 2
8:26 a.m. — Fraud reported in rural Joseph.
10:17 a.m. — Assault reported in Wallowa.
11 a.m. — Scam/fraud call reported in rural Enterprise.
1:50 p.m. — Fraud reported in rural Wallowa.
3:03 p.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
3:27 p.m. — Public assist in rural Enterprise.
MARCH 3
10:57 a.m. — EPD attempt to locate for statewide warrant.
11:15 a.m. — EPD attempt to locate in Enterprise for statewide warrant.
12:50 p.m. — Commercial fire alarm activation in Joseph.
2:51 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
2:59 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
4:09 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
5:41 p.m. — Theft complaint in rural Wallowa.
8:01 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Wallowa.
MARCH 4
7:52 a.m. — Scam reported in Enterprise.
9:20 a.m. — Civil dispute in Wallowa.
12:07 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Lostine; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued warning for speed.
3:18 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Wallowa.
4:06 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
4:22 p.m. — Attempt to locate in Enterprise.
5:33 p.m. — Domestic disturbance reported in rural Enterprise.
7:44 p.m. — Noise complaint in Lostine.
8:34 p.m. — Alarm activation in Joseph.
9:01 p.m. — Patrick Angelo Maroney, 63, of Enterprise, arrested by the EPD on a charge of probation violation.
9:15 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for failure to display/lighting.
9:50 p.m. — Trespassing reported in Enterprise.
MARCH 5
2:39 p.m. — Report of lost item in Enterprise.
4:03 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in Wallowa.
7:09 p.m. — Traffic stop; driving without insurance in Enterprise.
7:22 p.m. — Disturbance call in rural Joseph.
8:49 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Wallowa.
MARCH 6
10:49 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
2:21 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
