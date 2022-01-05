DEC. 26
10:05 a.m. — Disturbance in Enterprise.
11:17 a.m. — Public assist in rural Joseph.
1:12 p.m. — Report of a possibly abandoned vehicle in Wallowa.
2:14 p.m. — Found calf in rural Joseph.
4:38 p.m. — Overdue cross-country skiers at Wallowa Lake reported. Subjects returned safely.
DEC. 27
10:46 a.m. — Report of injured deer in Wallowa.
11:21 a.m. — Possible animal neglect in rural Lostine.
11:48 a.m. — Restraining order violation in Wallowa.
3:18 p.m. — Lost firearm in rural Imnaha.
DEC. 28
1:36 p.m. — Injured animal on Highway 82 in Enterprise.
3:16 p.m. — Report of dogs chasing deer in Enterprise.
4:03 p.m. — Injured deer reported on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
DEC. 29
5:48 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
7:37 a.m. — Injured elk on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
11:03 a.m. — Civil dispute in rural Wallowa.
12:11 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise. The Enterprise Police Department towed vehicle for no insurance.
1:51 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise. Warning for cellphone use.
3:04 p.m. — Public assist for vehicle lock out in Joseph.
8:41 p.m. — Animal complaint.
DEC. 30
5:50 a.m. — Single-vehicle traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
8:11 a.m. — Single-vehicle slide-off reported in rural Wallowa.
9:19 a.m. — Welfare check in rural Joseph.
9:48 a.m. — Agency assist in rural Enterprise.
10:09 a.m. — Report of slide-off in rural Wallowa.
11:47 a.m. — Injured animal in rural Enterprise.
12:20 p.m. — Possible road hazard reported in rural Joseph.
3:21 p.m. — Injured animal reported in Enterprise.
6:15 p.m. — Telephone harassment complaint in Enterprise.
DEC. 31
1:59 p.m. — Road hazard reported on Highway 350 in rural Joseph.
2:44 p.m. — Possible game violation reported in rural Wallowa.
3:55 p.m. — Public assist with lockout in Joseph.
5:24 p.m. — Possible restraining order violation reported in Enterprise.
6:46 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a citation for careless driving.
9:57 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
JAN. 1
12:04 a.m. — Noise complaint in rural Enterprise.
12:49 a.m. — Report of disturbance in Joseph.
1:27 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
7 a.m. — Possible structure fire reported in Enterprise.
1:23 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Joseph.
3:42 p.m. — Public assist in rural Joseph.
4:15 p.m. — Agency assist in Imnaha.
8:59 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
9:22 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Enterprise. EPD issued a citation for charges of driving uninsured and towed the vehicle.
JAN. 2
12:36 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
3:54 p.m. — Alarm activation in Enterprise.
10:20 p.m. — Report of possible stalking order violation in Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.