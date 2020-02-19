FEBRUARY 10
9:58 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
12:40 p.m. – Fraud reported in Enterprise.
12:52 p.m. – Phone service in Imnaha.
2:31 p.m. – Fraud reported in Joseph.
6:24 p.m. – Disturbance in Joseph.
6:36 p.m. – State-wide Felony Order of Arrest and Detention warrant entered for Christina E. Wenke, 41, of Wallowa for an original charge of Possession of Meth.
7:26 p.m. – Disturbance in Enterprise.
8:45 p.m. – Verizon cell service outage.
FEBRUARY 11
7:47 a.m. – Public assist in rural Lostine.
10:09 a.m. – Disturbance in Enterprise.
1:43 p.m. – Theft of gas in Wallowa.
1:46 p.m. – Possible domestic in Enterprise. Unfounded.
3:07 p.m. – Theft of gas in Wallowa.
4:44 p.m. – 911 call for a dog attacked in Wallowa by another dog.
8:03 p.m. – Agency Assist for OSP with an Overdue Motorist.
8:27 p.m. – Road hazard in rural Wallowa.
FEBRUARY 12
7:18 a.m. – Horse tangled in a fence in rural Joseph.
2:00 p.m. – Civil dispute in Imnaha.
2:02 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in rural Enterprise.
2:20 p.m. – Alan James Griffin, 40, of Joseph arrested on a Probation Warrant for Probation Violation, original charge of Criminal Mischief III. Released by Parole and Probation.
FEBRUARY 13
7:01 a.m. – 911 possible house fire in Enterprise. Controlled burn in a backyard.
12:12 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
2:37 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint in Joseph.
FEBRUARY 14
9:34 a.m. – Hit and run vehicle damage reported in Joseph.
12:30 p.m. – Dog bite incident and dog as a public nuisance complaint in Lostine.
2:19 p.m. – 911 traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
4:33 p.m. – Harassment reported in Enterprise.
8:08 p.m. – Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
FEBRUARY 15
1:08 a.m. – Report of car that hit deer in rural Enterprise.
5:59 a.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dustin Ray Quittschreiber, 31, of Wallowa County, on a Wallowa County Circuit Court SW Misdemeanor warrant for FTA, original charge of Theft II x 3; and on two Umatilla County Circuit Court NW Felony warrants for FTA, original charge of Theft I and FTA, original charge of Attempting to Elude a Police Officer. Transported to Umatilla County Jail.
7:56 a.m. – Complaint of dogs not on a leash in Joseph.
1:28 a.m. – 911 report of suspicious person at Wallowa Lake.
3:35 p.m. – 911 report of a suspicious person in Enterprise.
4:50 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Phillip M. Evans, 42, of Enterprise for Parole Violation. Original charge of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
6:16 p.m. – Report of shotgun shots fired in Enterprise.
FEBRUARY 16
9:00 a.m. – Civil dispute in Lostine.
11:32 p.m. – Lost wallet reported in Enterprise.
