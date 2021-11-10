For the Record Nov 10, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOV. 16:28 a.m. — Criminal mischief at Chief Joseph Rodeo Grounds.9:10 a.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office agency assist in Wallowa.9:33 a.m. — Fraud reported in Enterprise.10:35 a.m. — Scam/fraud reported in rural Joseph.11:02 a.m. — Agency assist in Joseph.2:04 p.m. — Scam/fraud reported in Wallowa.7:28 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Lostine.9:12 p.m. — Report of suspicious persons near Wallowa Lake.NOV. 27:44 a.m. — Public assist for vehicle lockout in Enterprise.2:55 p.m. — Dog bite incident reported in Lostine.6:12 p.m. — Found property, Snake River unit.6:15 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.NOV. 38:34 a.m. — False alarm in Enterprise.9:21 a.m. — Report of brush fire in rural Enterprise.12:06 p.m. — Fraud reported at Wallowa Lake.1:45 p.m. — Unauthorized use of motor vehicle reported in Joseph.6:50 p.m. — Unauthorized use of motor vehicle reported in rural Joseph.11:13 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Joseph.NOV. 47:59 a.m. — Cow in middle of road and dead deer in the other lane on Highway 82 in rural Lostine.8:24 a.m. — Lost item in rural Enterprise.8:39 a.m. — Public assist request in rural Lostine.11:02 a.m. — Lost keys reported in Enterprise.11:45 a.m. — White cat with large, gray spots and a black left eye reported missing in Enterprise.2:27 p.m. — Fraud reported at Wallowa Lake.3:51 p.m. — Report of noninjury, two-vehicle crash in Enterprise.5:54 p.m. — Loose cow in rural Enterprise, owner located.NOV. 53:10 a.m. — Request for welfare check.1:25 p.m. — Dogs found in rural Wallowa.4:56 p.m. — Assault reported in Wallowa.6:44 p.m. — Motorist assist at Wallowa Lake.NOV. 65:55 a.m. — Report of loose cattle in rural Wallowa.10:52 a.m. — Report of injured calf elk in rural Enterprise.1:53 p.m. — Animal complaint in rural Joseph.2:21 p.m. — Found ATM card.4:13 p.m. — Public assist in rural Enterprise.NOV. 77:08 a.m. — Search and rescue — missing hunters. Hunters OK.8:14 a.m. — Lost property.8:24 a.m. — Loose cattle in Joseph.3:25 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.4:13 p.m. — Found property. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJoseph man found dead in his homeAnother state title for Wallowa ValleyTanzania trip has lasting impact on Joseph teacherOther Views: The River Democracy Act and The Oregon Way spell trouble for Wallowa County’s futureService notice: Linda DossClub hopes to establish bicycle park in EnterpriseWallowa County Voices: She found ways to fit right inEastern Oregon returning to pre-pandemic job numbersService notice: Mae Cheong Wun McGinnisLetter: Heartbroken by unwelcome feeling Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
