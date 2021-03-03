FEB. 22
9:31 a.m. – Scam/fraud reported from Joseph.
10:51 a.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
11:03 a.m. – 911 call reporting a driving complaint in rural Enterprise.
2:06 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
2:13 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department issued citation for municipal code violation.
FEB. 23
11:46 a.m. – Theft complaint in Joseph.
12:25 p.m. – Theft report in Enterprise.
6:46 p.m. – EPD issued citation for municipal code violation.
6:53 p.m. – EPD issued citation for municipal code violation.
8 p.m. – Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
10:40 p.m. – Report of injured dog in Wallowa. Possibly struck by vehicle.
FEB. 24
12:16 p.m. – Noninjury traffic crash in rural Wallowa. Referred to Oregon State Police.
FEB. 25
11:51 a.m. – Community Corrections arrested Patrick Angelo Maroney, 62, of Enterprise on a detainer they issued for probation violation; original charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
2:17 p.m. – Community Corrections arrested Joseph Everett Robb, 20, of Lostine for probation violation. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
3:16 p.m. – Community Corrections arrested Justice Ballentine, 22, of Enterprise for probation violation. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
9:42 p.m. – Noninjury single-vehicle traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
FEB. 26
12:15 a.m. – 911 for an attempt to locate in Enterprise. Subject located.
6:27 a.m. – 911 call reporting vehicle crash in rural Enterprise.
9:40 a.m. – 911 reporting a noninjury vehicle slide off on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
11:10 a.m. – Report of telephonic harassment in rural Joseph.
12:16 p.m. – Driving complaint in Enterprise.
5:50 p.m. – Animal complaint in Joseph.
6:04 p.m. – Report of scam/fraud in Enterprise.
6:19 p.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Wallowa.
7:42 p.m. – Report of domestic dispute in Wallowa.
9:45 p.m. – 911 reporting single vehicle slide off in rural Enterprise, noninjury.
10:07 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
FEB. 27
9:01 a.m. – Animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
11:04 a.m. – Agency assist in rural Enterprise.
1:34 p.m. – Lost phone reported in Joseph/Enterprise.
4:59 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Joseph.
FEB. 28
7:13 a.m. – Loose horse and mule in rural Enterprise. Reunited with owner.
9:46 a.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
9:59 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
3:12 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for distracted driving.
3:53 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise – EPD issued a citation for failure to transfer title.
5:12 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise – EPD issued a warning for illegal standing.
5:31 p.m. – Traffic stop in Enterprise – EPD issued a warning for license plate mounting.
6:27 p.m. – Animal complaint in Joseph.
7:36 p.m. – Agency assist in Enterprise.
8:33 p.m. – Request for welfare check in Joseph.
