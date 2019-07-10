JULY 1
10:20 a.m. – Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
11:50 a.m. – Welfare check in rural Enterprise.
12:47 p.m. – Single vehicle rollover, Hwy 82 MP 59
1:59 p.m. – 911 call reporting a disturbance in Joseph.
3:05 p.m. – Hit and run reported in Enterprise.
7:19 p.m. – 911 call for smoke in rural Enterprise.
8:19 pm. – Gregory Stephens, 73, of Enterprise was arrested on a Probation Violation. Stephens was held at the Wallowa County Justice Center before transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
11:05 p.m. – Warrant entered for Gerritt Johnson, 26, of Enterprise for Probation Violation with an original charge of Delivery of Meth.
JULY 2
4:26 a.m. – Gerritt James Johnson, 26, of Enterprise was arrested by Pendleton Police Dept. on a Wallowa County warrant for Probation Violation. Original charge of Delivery of Meth. Subject was taken to Umatilla Jail.
11:58 a.m. – Order of Arrest and Detention entered for Shiloh Kane Dickenson, 36, from Enterprise for Probation Violation. Original charge Sex Abuse I.
6:47 p.m. – Lost dog in rural Joseph. 9 years old, female Jack Russel, white and brown in color, long wire hair, “Sissy”.
7:06 p.m. – Report of a theft in Enterprise.
7:19 p.m. – 911 call for a traffic crash in rural Enterprise.
10:05 p.m. – Overdue guest in Enterprise.
10:35 p.m. – 911 call for a missing toddler in Joseph. Located.
JULY 3
10:45 a.m. – 911 reporting 3 head of cattle out on Hwy 82 by Trout Creek.
11:06 a.m. – 911 reporting a loose cow in Joseph.
7:06 p.m. – Report of a hit and run (property damage) in rural Enterprise.
7:50 p.m. – Kristen Richelle Gann, 24, of Enterprise was arrested on charges of Unlawful Deliver Marijuana item to Minor and Recklessly Endangering Another Person x 2. Subject was held at the Justice Center before being transported to Umatilla County Jail.
7:50 p.m. – Carin R. Shahim, 28, of Lostine was arrested on a charge of Unlawful Deliver Marijuana item to Minor. Subject was held at the Justice Center before being transported to Umatilla County Jail.
8:54 p.m. – Minor in possession of Marijuana in Enterprise.
9:39 p.m. – Noise complaint in Wallowa.
10:21 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
JULY 4
12:39 a.m. – Trespass complaint from Joseph.
8:21 a.m. – Call to advise of a steer missing by Fish Hatchery Ln.
9:59 a.m. – Dog as a public nuisance call from Joseph.
11:01 a.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
12:55 p.m. – Trespass complaint from Joseph Rodeo Grounds.
3:29 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jack L. Poulson, 58, of Wallowa for Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana item and Resisting Arrest. He was transported to Umatilla County Jail.
6:10 p.m. – Possible wolf depredation in rural Joseph.
7:24 p.m. – Illegal fireworks reported in Wallowa.
7:30 p.m. – 911 report of fire in rural Joseph.
9:13 p.m. – 911 report of fire in Enterprise. Controlled fire.
9:28 p.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
10:25 p.m. – 911 reporting MVA in rural Joseph, non-injury.
JULY 5
12:16 a.m. – Noise complaint in Wallowa.
12:16 a.m. – Unattended campfire at Wallowa Lake.
1:10 p.m. – Parking complaint at Wallowa Lake.
6:18 p.m. – Custody dispute reported in Wallowa.
8:40 p.m. – Road hazard reported on Lostine River Rd in rural Lostine.
9:07 p.m. – Traffic complaint, in Joseph.
9:34 p.m. – 911 reporting illegal fireworks in Wallowa.
JULY 6
1:28 a.m. – David Dean Killion, 59, of Joseph was arrested by WCSO for DWS violation. Subject was cited and released.
7:03 a.m. – Theft complaint in Wallowa.
10:48 a.m. – Request for traffic control for a disabled motorist on Hwy 82, rural Wallowa.
11:02 a.m. – 911 call reporting a domestic in rural Enterprise.
12:07 p.m. – Report of child custody dispute in Wallowa.
12:23 p.m. – Report of a verbal domestic in Wallowa.
2:36 p.m. – 911 reporting a fire in Imnaha.
3:19 p.m. — Report of a horse out on Imnaha Hwy, rural Joseph.
3:37 p.m. – Civil dispute in Joseph.
7:05 p.m. – 911 call requesting an ambulance in the Eagle Cap Wilderness area.
9:24 p.m. – Domestic reported in Enterprise.
10:09 p.m. – Overdue campers reported in rural Lostine.
10:32 p.m. – Noise complaint in Joseph.
11:28 p.m. – Found cell phone at Wallowa Lake.
JULY 7
1:33 a.m. – Welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
2:27 a.m. – Disturbance in Enterprise.
