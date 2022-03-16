1:09 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in Wallowa.
1:47 p.m. — Report of theft in Joseph.
2:36 p.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
3:39 p.m. — Request for rural Enterprise.
3:57 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
5:22 p.m. — Harassment reported in Wallowa.
5:38 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Joseph.
MARCH 8
5:06 p.m. — Lost property in Enterprise.
MARCH 9
8:18 a.m. — Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
10:17 a.m. — Possible animal neglect reported in rural Lostine.
12:13 p.m. — Road hazard reported in Enterprise.
7:21 p.m. — Public assist with vehicle lockout in Enterprise.
MARCH 10
6:25 a.m. — Road hazard reported on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise.
8:12 a.m. — Brent A. Quinby, 46, of Wallowa, was arrested by the Oregon State Police on a charge of probation violation. Original charge violation of court stalking order. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
8:59 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
11:11 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
12:18 p.m. — Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
MARCH 11
8:12 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
9:13 a.m. — Motorist assist in rural Enterprise.
11:34 a.m. — Found wallet reported in Enterprise.
2:34 p.m. — Lost cellphone reported in Enterprise.
2:37 p.m. — Civil dispute in rural Joseph.
4:28 p.m. — Report of trespass in rural Enterprise.
7:58 p.m. — Report of traffic crash in rural Wallowa.
10:59 p.m. — Telephonic harassment reported in Wallowa.
MARCH 12
6:59 a.m. — Report of theft in Wallowa.
8:34 a.m. — Report of possible domestic in rural Joseph.
3:14 p.m. — Agency assist in rural Lostine.
3:40 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Wallowa.
4:47 p.m. — Animal report in Enterprise.
5:40 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
6:43 p.m. — Concealed weapon in Enterprise.
11:24 p.m. — Suspicious person in Enterprise.
MARCH 13
7:06 a.m. — Report of missing dog in Joseph.
7:40 a.m. — Report of single-vehicle, injury crash in rural Wallowa.
