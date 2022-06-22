JUNE 13

8:20 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.

3:05 p.m. — Request for public assist in Enterprise.

3:43 p.m. — Burglary reported in Enterprise.

6:27 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.

7:32 p.m. — Animal call in Enterprise.

JUNE 14

10:35 a.m. — Request for public assist in rural Wallowa.

7:15 p.m. — A fall at Wallowa Valley Senior Living.

JUNE 15

3:09 a.m. — Suspicious vehicles reported in Joseph.

12:27 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.

2:42 p.m. — A fall at SW 2nd Street in Enterprise; no transport.

3:50 p.m. — Follow-up at The Dog Spot in Joseph; no contact.

JUNE 16

9:19 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.

1:24 p.m. — A single-vehicle crash on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.

2:48 p.m. — Theft of property in Minam; extra patrol requested.

JUNE 17

12:03 a.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise.

9:18 a.m. — Report of possible criminal mischief in Joseph. Requested documentation only

9:59 a.m. — Report of possible restraining order violation in Wallowa. Deputy made contact, no violation.

12:29 p.m. — Boat inspections at Wallowa Lake.

3:04 p.m. — Public assist in Wallowa.

3:40 p.m. — Hazard in the roadway in Wallowa; hazard removed.

4:01 p.m. — Gate left open in a field with horses; owner was contacted.

5:25 p.m. — Traffic stop; citation issued.

JUNE 18

1:19 p.m. — Call reporting possible child abuse in Wallowa.

3:13 p.m. — Fraud reporting in Joseph.

4:04 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for expired registration and failure to carry and present.

8:22 p.m. — Custody issue in Enterprise.

