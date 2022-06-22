JUNE 13
8:20 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
3:05 p.m. — Request for public assist in Enterprise.
3:43 p.m. — Burglary reported in Enterprise.
6:27 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
7:32 p.m. — Animal call in Enterprise.
JUNE 14
10:35 a.m. — Request for public assist in rural Wallowa.
7:15 p.m. — A fall at Wallowa Valley Senior Living.
JUNE 15
3:09 a.m. — Suspicious vehicles reported in Joseph.
12:27 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
2:42 p.m. — A fall at SW 2nd Street in Enterprise; no transport.
3:50 p.m. — Follow-up at The Dog Spot in Joseph; no contact.
JUNE 16
9:19 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
1:24 p.m. — A single-vehicle crash on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
2:48 p.m. — Theft of property in Minam; extra patrol requested.
JUNE 17
12:03 a.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise.
9:18 a.m. — Report of possible criminal mischief in Joseph. Requested documentation only
9:59 a.m. — Report of possible restraining order violation in Wallowa. Deputy made contact, no violation.
12:29 p.m. — Boat inspections at Wallowa Lake.
3:04 p.m. — Public assist in Wallowa.
3:40 p.m. — Hazard in the roadway in Wallowa; hazard removed.
4:01 p.m. — Gate left open in a field with horses; owner was contacted.
5:25 p.m. — Traffic stop; citation issued.
JUNE 18
1:19 p.m. — Call reporting possible child abuse in Wallowa.
3:13 p.m. — Fraud reporting in Joseph.
4:04 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for expired registration and failure to carry and present.
8:22 p.m. — Custody issue in Enterprise.
