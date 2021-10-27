OCT. 18
6:53 a.m. — Report of commercial burglary alarm in Enterprise.
8:40 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Wallowa.
9:12 a.m. — Theft reported in Wallowa.
1:25 p.m. — Traffic stop in Joseph — warning.
6:23 p.m. — Possible trespass complaint in rural Wallowa.
OCT. 19
1:48 p.m. — Allie Louise Doran, 29, of Enterprise, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on a statewide misdemeanor warrant issued by Wallowa County Community Corrections for probation violation on an original charge of contempt of court.
7:20 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise on Highway 3.
8:48 p.m. — Motorist assist in Joseph.
11:18 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
OCT. 20
7:27 a.m. — Loose cows reported in rural Joseph.
8:33 a.m. — Theft reported in Wallowa.
12:28 p.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
3:49 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
6:31 p.m. — Attempt to locate on a statewide probation violation warrant in Enterprise.
11:12 p.m. — Commercial burglary alarm activation in Enterprise.
OCT. 21
11:01 a.m. — Request for welfare check in Wallowa.
11:05 a.m. — Transport in Wallowa.
2:14 p.m. — Request for welfare check and ambulance in Wallowa.
4:31 p.m. — Injured hiker reported in rural Joseph.
5:09 p.m. — Theft complaint in Wallowa.
5:30 p.m. — Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
6:37 p.m. — Public assist for lockout at Wallowa Lake.
OCT. 22
12:26 a.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:01 a.m. — Vehicle vs. deer in rural Enterprise.
6:30 a.m. — Suspicious person — city of Enterprise.
3:43 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
5:17 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for obscured plates, expired registration, failure to carry and present a drivers license.
6:19 p.m. — Justice Dakota Ballentine, 23, of Enterprise, was arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on a WCCC statewide misdemeanor warrant for probation violation. Original charge of carrying concealed weapon/knife. Ballentine was transported to the Umatilla Jail.
8:18 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa.
9 p.m. — Road hazard in Enterprise; EPD arrested Bobby Daniel Green, 43, of Hood River for alleged DUII. Green’s vehicle was towed.
OCT. 23
3:46 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; vehicle towed for no insurance by EPD.
3:59 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Lostine.
5:57 p.m. — Driving complaint in Enterprise.
6:19 p.m. — Illegal burning reported in Wallowa.
OCT. 24
2:53 p.m. — Report of smoke in rural Lostine.
7:03 p.m. — Road hazard — downed tree reported in rural Joseph.
8:38 p.m. — Domestic disturbance reported in Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.