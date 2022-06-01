MAY 23
12:07 a.m. — Report of suspicious person in Enterprise.
9:05 a.m. — Residential outlet fire reported in rural Enterprise.
9:23 a.m. — Theft reported in rural Troy. Another theft report taken by Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
9:37 a.m. — Found white bulldog in Enterprise.
11:53 a.m. — Request for ambulance in rural Joseph. Search and Rescue activated.
12:19 p.m. — Report of threats in the city of Enterprise.
12:34 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Joseph.
12:36 p.m. — Information from rural Enterprise. Caller contacted and questions were answered.
12:49 p.m. — Follow-up investigation in Joseph; deputy spoke with family.
2:59 p.m. — Resident contact in Enterprise.
3:13 p.m. — Officer contact in city of Enterprise.
10:04 p.m. — Report of disturbance in Enterprise.
MAY 24
12:09 a.m. — Agency assist in Lostine. Enterprise Police Department assisting WCSO on a suspicious vehicle.
2:47 a.m. — After a report of a suspicious vehicle in Lostine, the WCSO arrested Jeremy K. Matte, 33, of Elgin, on a Union County failure-to-appear warrant and transported him to the Union County Jail.
1:29 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Wallowa.
6:10 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
6:52 p.m. — Vehicle parked in restricted area.
7:26 p.m. — Alarm sounding in Joseph.
9:32 p.m. — Vehicle impounded for no insurance.
MAY 25
12:01 p.m. — Noninjury traffic crash reported in Hells Canyon.
12:42 p.m. — James Michael Hansen, 70, of Joseph was issued a citation for reckless driving in rural Wallowa.
4:41 p.m. — Civil dispute in the city of Enterprise.
5:52 p.m. — Loose cattle in Joseph.
8:33 p.m. — Black Angus bull in the highway; referred to Oregon State Police.
10:09 p.m. — Report of suspicious vehicle in rural Joseph.
10:54 p.m. — Firearms complaint in Joseph.
MAY 26
1:54 a.m. — Report of two overdue motorists in rural Wallowa County (Imnaha area).
3:45 a.m. — Report of a motor vehicle accident in rural Enterprise.
7:48 a.m. — Dog as a public nuisance reported in Wallowa.
10:05 a.m. — Report of assault in Wallowa.
11:28 a.m. — Report of loose cattle in rural Enterprise.
12:54 p.m. — Public assist in rural Enterprise.
12:55 p.m. — Theft reported in rural Joseph.
1:29 p.m. — Shane Hood, 35 of Winlock, Washington, was arrested by the Union County Sheriff’s Office on a Wallowa County Community Corrections Detainer for probation violation. Original charge of fourth-degree assault.
1:56 p.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
5:01 p.m. — Isaiah Nathaniel Wood, 21, of Elgin, was arrested by the WCSO on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended. Wood was cited and released.
5:41 p.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
8:12 p.m. — Alarm sounding in Joseph.
8:26 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
10:06 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; warning.
10:18 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; warning.
10:40 p.m. — Colleen Higgins of Joseph was arrested by the EPD during a traffic stop in Joseph.
11:59 p.m. — Report of someone screaming in the street in Enterprise; unable to locate by police.
MAY 27
8:24 a.m. — Trespass reported in Wallowa.
8:43 a.m. — Found female Airedale terrier in rural Enterprise.
10:39 a.m. — Agency assist in rural Enterprise.
3:20 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
8:19 p.m. — Report of a commercial security alarm in Enterprise; all clear.
8:51 p.m. — Vicki Riverman, 67, of Wallowa, was arrested by the WCSO after a report of a disturbance in Wallowa on charges of third- and fourth-degree assault and menacing. She was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
11:35 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Joseph; warning.
MAY 28
12:15 a.m. — Traffic stop in rural Wallowa; warning.
9:31 a.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Imnaha.
9:51 a.m. — Welfare check requested at Wallowa Lake.
11:16 a.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
11:24 a.m. — Dead deer reported in Joseph.
11:32 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
12:59 p.m. — Dog as a public nuisance complaint in Enterprise.
3:29 p.m. — Domestic reported in Wallowa.
4 p.m. — WCSO agency assist with Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness in Wallowa.
5:33 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
5:58 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
8:22 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, WCSO issued a warning.
8:40 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
8:46 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, WCSO issued a warning.
8:51 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
MAY 29
3:56 a.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
4:15 a.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
9:49 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
1:11 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported at Wallowa Lake.
3:14 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
4:34 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Lostine, WCSO issued a warning.
5:26 p.m. — Found dog near Red Hill Lookout. Reunited with owner.
8:38 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
8:51 p.m. — Theft reported in rural Lostine.
9:06 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning for no lighting on a trailer.
9:45 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
