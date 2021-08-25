AUG. 16
12:53 a.m. — Request for extra patrol in Enterprise.
1:55 a.m. — Public assistance in Joseph.
5:21 a.m. — Report of black cow on roadway in rural Joseph.
5:45 a.m. — Attempt to locate — Enterprise.
6:47 a.m. — Vehicle vs. deer noninjury crash reported on Wallowa Lake Highway.
9:35 a.m. — Request for public assistance from Wallowa Lake.
3:33 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported at Wallowa Lake.
3:39 p.m. — Joseph Robb, 20, of Lostine, arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of probation violation. Original charge supplying alcohol to a minor. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:14 p.m. — Report of cow on roadway in rural Joseph.
8:22 p.m. — Report of possible criminal mischief in rural Enterprise.
AUG. 17
12:02 a.m. — Report of possible trespass in Enterprise.
8:04 a.m. — Noninjury vehicle vs. deer crash reported in Minam Canyon.
9:38 a.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
2:09 p.m. — Noninjury vehicle vs. elk in rural Lostine.
2:36 p.m. — Traffic complaint reported in Enterprise.
3:31 p.m. — Harassment reported in rural Troy.
4:04 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
4:29 p.m. — Civil dispute in rural Imnaha.
5:31 p.m. — Attempt to locate — Enterprise.
8:12 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Imnaha.
AUG. 18
5:44 a.m. — Report of mules on roadway in rural Enterprise.
10:31 a.m. — Report of traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
12:20 p.m. — Menacing reported in Enterprise.
12:31 p.m. — Trespass complaint at Wallowa Lake.
2:02 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
2:11 p.m. — Theft complaint in Lostine.
2:14 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
4:55 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Joseph.
6:26 p.m. — Kellin R. Thomas, 21, of Enterprise, was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department and charged with three counts menacing. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
6:37 p.m. — Report of domestic disturbance in Joseph.
AUG. 19
9:56 a.m. — Burglary reported in Enterprise.
10:17 a.m. — Harassment reported in Enterprise.
12:29 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
1:57 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Lostine.
2:18 p.m. — WSCO provided transport to Wallowa County Circuit Court.
8:45 p.m. — Dog bite incident reported in Wallowa.
10:09 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
11:52 p.m. — Gerritt James Johnson, 28, of Enterprise was arrested by the EPD on a detainer issued by Community Corrections for alleged probation violation. The arrested followed a traffic stop in Enterprise and Johnson’s vehicle was towed for driving with a suspended license. Johnson was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
AUG. 20
6:14 a.m. — Hunting violation reported; transferred to Oregon State Police.
8:40 a.m. — Disabled motorist reported in rural Wallowa.
8:40 a.m. — A vehicle and tree reported on fire in rural Wallowa.
9:28 a.m. — Report of criminal mischief in Enterprise.
9:47 a.m. — Public assist requested in Enterprise.
10:58 a.m. — Vehicle reported on fire in Lostine.
11:59 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
2:37 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Lostine.
5 p.m. — Noninjury, single-vehicle crash reported in rural Enterprise.
6:35 p.m. — Troy Eldon Baker, 35, of Baker City, was arrested by the WCSO on a nationwide felony warrant issued out of Union County for alleged probation violation. The arrested was made after a report of a disturbance in rural Enterprise. Original charge was felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.
7:08 p.m. — Kody Allen McManus, 25, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on a charge of driving while suspended. Vehicle was towed.
7:32 p.m. — A small, black-and-white dog wearing a pink collar was found in Enterprise.
8:03 p.m. — A power line was reported sparking in Lostine.
AUG. 21
9:20 a.m. — Report of missing female golden retriever wearing a pink collar in Lostine.
10:29 a.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa County.
12:57 p.m. — Public assist requested at Wallowa Lake.
2:51 p.m. — Found young female border collie in Joseph wearing a turquoise nylon collar.
3:23 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Joseph.
8:25 p.m. — Request for public assist in Joseph.
8:30 p.m. — Noninjury vehicle vs. cow crash reported in rural Enterprise.
9:14 p.m. — Driving complaint reported in Wallowa.
9:36 p.m. — Request for ambulance and report of assault in rural Wallowa.
10:26 p.m. — Noninjury vehicle vs. cow crash reported in rural Enterprise.
11 p.m. — Additional report of vehicle vs. cow crash in rural Enterprise.
AUG. 22
9:39 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Lostine.
10:29 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
10:30 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Lostine.
3:05 p.m. — Three black steers with red ear tags lost out of rural Enterprise.
3:43 p.m. — Report of possible animal neglect in Joseph.
6:58 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Linn County.
7:06 p.m. — Report of cow on roadway in rural Elgin.
8:46 p.m. — Lost dog near Wallowa Lake — gray Yorkie mix with turquoise collar and green tag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.