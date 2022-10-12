MONDAY, OCT. 3
5:56 a.m. — Dead elk off the side of Highway 3; Oregon Department of Transportation advised.
7:28 a.m. — Foot patrol at Joseph Charter School.
7:34 a.m. — Foot patrol at Wallowa School.
9:41 a.m. — Oregon State Police traffic stop in rural Joseph.
12:09 p.m. — Public assist in Wallowa.
1:05 p.m. — David Dean Killion, 62, of rural Joseph, was arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on a Wallowa County Circuit Court felony warrant for charges of failure to appear, first-degree theft, possession of burglary tools, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree theft, first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. There was an additional warrant for DUII, interfering with peace officer, two counts of refusal to take a test for intoxicants, and another for failure to appear for contempt of court, failure to appear, DUII, two more counts of refusal to take a test for intoxicants, failure to drive within a lane and an additional warrant for contempt of court.
1:23 p.m. — Welfare check in rural Enterprise.
1:29 p.m. — Suspicious circumstances reported in Joseph.
3:18 p.m. — Theft of services in rural Enterprise.
3:28 p.m. — Missing child in Enterprise; located safe.
6:03 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, the Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speed.
6:37 p.m. — Dog as a public nuisance reported in Joseph.
8 p.m. — Call reporting a suspicious vehicle in rural Enterprise.
11:05 p.m. — Theft complaint in Joseph.
TUESDAY, OCT. 4
6:48 a.m. — Deer caught in fence; information given to Oregon State Patrol.
7:50 a.m. — Scam call reported in Imnaha.
9:01 a.m. — Telephonic harassment in Joseph.
11:10 a.m. — Found dog outside of Joseph; turned into Blue Mountain Humane Society in La Grande.
1:58 p.m. — Loose cattle in rural Enterprise.
3:44 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:40 p.m. — Hit and run with property damage in Enterprise.
7:03 p.m. — David Dean Killion, 62, of Enterprise was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office on misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended and contempt of court. Killion was cited and released.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
7:24 a.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
8:14 a.m. — Cattle on roadway on Highway 3, milepost 34.
8:51 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, the Sheriff’s Office issued a citation.
9:10 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, the Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
9:29 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle in rural Lostine.
1:49 p.m. — Report of a theft in Wallowa.
1:55 p.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
3:02 p.m. — Suspicious activity in Enterprise.
4:18 p.m. — Lost wallet in Enterprise.
5:07 p.m. — Dog bite in rural Joseph.
5:35 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
5:49 p.m. — David Dean Killion, 62, of Enterprise, was arrested on a Wallowa County Circuit Court warrant on charges of failure to appear, contempt of court, interfering with a peace officer, two counts of refusal to take a test for intoxicants, and other charges. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail on multiple charges.
6:41 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
7:55 p.m. — Barking dogs in Enterprise.
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
9:38 a.m. — Civil dispute in Joseph.
9:45 a.m. — Barking dog complaint in Enterprise.
12:06 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, the Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speed.
2:36 p.m. — Loose cattle on Highway 82; referred to Oregon State Police.
4:21 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Flora, the Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
2:43 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
6:32 p.m. — Public contact in Enterprise by the Enterprise Police Department.
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
11:17 a.m. — Dog reunited with owner in rural Joseph.
12:15 a.m. — Disturbance in Enterprise.
3:39 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Lostine; transferred to Oregon State Police.
4:04 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa; transferred to OSP.
5:52 p.m. — Request for public assist in rural Enterprise.
6:26 p.m. — Injured deer reported in rural Joseph.
7:32 p.m. — At a. traffic stop in Enterprise, the Police Department issued a warning.
8:40 p.m. — Call reporting a suspicious activity in Enterprise.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
5:47 a.m. — Road hazard in rural Wallowa.
6:34 a.m. — Report of loose horses on the highway in rural Joseph; Oregon State Police advised.
7:36 a.m. — Possible hit-and-run with property damage reported in rural Enterprise.
9:43 a.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
10:42 a.m. — Report of a possible fire in Enterprise. Enterprise Fire Department responded and found a malfunctioning toaster.
1:52 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, the Sheriff’s Office issued a warning.
2:49 p.m. — Theft in rural Joseph.
5:57 p.m. — Civil dispute in Wallowa.
6:33 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
9:34 p.m. — Charles Daniel Lydall, 47, of Enterprise was arrested by OSP on a charge of probation violation. Lydall was transferred to the Umatilla County Jail.
10:30 p.m. — Attempt to locate in Enterprise.
10:53 p.m. — Call reporting a noise complaint in Joseph.
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
5:43 p.m. — Agency assist request on the Snake River.
6:59 p.m. — Injured deer reported in rural Enterprise.
7:14 p.m. — Call reporting a deer that appears to be stuck in rural Enterprise.
7:33 p.m. — Unattended fire reported on Highway 82/Water Canyon.
9 p.m. — Domestic reported in Enterprise.
