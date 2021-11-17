NOV. 8
12:50 p.m. — Hit-and-run with property damage reported in Enterprise.
3:10 p.m. — Lost wallet reported in Enterprise.
3:47 p.m. — Report of dead deer in Enterprise.
4:15 p.m. — Animal complaint in rural Enterprise.
5:47 p.m. — Single, noninjury motor-vehicle accident on Highway 82 reported in rural Wallowa.
6:01 p.m. — Injured hunter reported in the Snake River unit in rural Imnaha.
6:03 p.m. — Agency assist.
6:30 p.m. — Report of noninjury vehicle vs. deer in rural Lostine.
7:28 p.m. — Motorist assist in Enterprise.
8:51 p.m. — Lost property on Highway 82 between Elgin and Enterprise.
NOV. 9
7:15 a.m. — Criminal mischief in Enterprise.
9:03 a.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
9:55 a.m. — Dogs found on Highway 82 in Joseph.
11:06 a.m. — Dog found in Joseph.
11:36 a.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
2:51 p.m. — Fraud reported in Enterprise.
3:09 p.m. — Aggressive deer reported in Lostine.
5:19 p.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
6:33 p.m. — Lockout assist request in Enterprise.
NOV. 10
7:31 a.m. — Animal complaint in Joseph.
10:54 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
11:35 a.m. — Report of fire in rural Joseph; controlled burn.
1:34 p.m. — Civil dispute in rural Joseph.
2:27 p.m. — Disturbance in Enterprise. Vehicle towed for no operator’s license and expired insurance.
4:45 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
7:26 p.m. — Welfare check in Imnaha.
NOV. 11
7:28 a.m. — Loose horses in Joseph.
7:52 p.m. — Disturbance in Enterprise.
8:15 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Wallowa.
11:16 p.m. — Disturbance in Enterprise.
NOV. 12
8:37 a.m. — Animal call; rural Joseph.
8:55 a.m. — Dog call; city of Wallowa.
9:07 a.m. — Burglary; city of Wallowa.
9:18 a.m. — Animal call; city of Enterprise.
9:38 a.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
11 a.m. — Theft; city of Enterprise.
Noon — Scam; city of Enterprise.
NOV. 13
12:16 a.m. — Report of loose horses in rural Joseph.
7:05 a.m. — Request for attempt to locate in Enterprise.
11:52 a.m. — Offensive littering in Joseph.
3:04 p.m. — Lost and found item in Wallowa, returned to owner.
3:59 p.m. — Theft reported in rural Imnaha.
4:13 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise.
4:28 p.m. — Burglary reported in Enterprise.
5:39 p.m. — Assault reported in Wallowa.
9:36 p.m. — Welfare check near Wallowa Lake.
10:15 p.m. — Municipal code violation in Enterprise.
10:26 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; Enterprise Police Department issued a warning.
NOV. 14
8:33 a.m. — Trespassing reported in rural Joseph.
10:28 a.m. — Animal abuse reported in Joseph.
11:11 a.m. — Injured bull reported in rural Enterprise.
12:29 p.m. — Theft of services reported in Enterprise.
7:51 p.m. — Loose cattle reported in rural Joseph.
8:16 p.m. — Report of assault in Enterprise.
10:08 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
11:22 p.m. — Agency assist in Wallowa.
