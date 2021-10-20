Oct. 11
9:58 a.m. — Traffic stop in Wallowa; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a citation for speeding.
10:13 a.m. — Theft reported in Flora.
12:58 p.m. — Theft reported in Enterprise.
4:01 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in rural Wallowa.
8:23 p.m. — Disturbance in Enterprise.
8:52 p.m. — Injured deer in rural Joseph.
10:43 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise; a warning was issued for expired registration.
Oct. 12
10:46 a.m. — Single-vehicle, noninjury rollover reported in Imnaha.
11:08 a.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise; the Enterprise Police Department issued a citation for failure to display.
2:50 p.m. — Nehemiah Joseph Eckel, 40, of Wallowa, was arrested by the WCSO on a statewide felony warrant issued by Wallowa County Community Corrections charge of probation Violation. The original charge was possession of a controlled substance-meth. Transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
2:58 p.m. — Harassment complaint in Enterprise.
5:17 p.m. — Disturbance in Enterprise.
6:33 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a citation.
9:50 p.m. — A single-vehicle, injury crash reported in rural Enterprise.
Oct. 13
4:06 a.m. — Residential alarm activation in rural Joseph.
8:38 a.m. — Jossey Marie Johnston, 19, of Wallowa, was cited and released by the WCSO on a charge of being a minor in possession of alcohol in Wallowa.
3:02 p.m. — A scam/fraud call reported and a request for welfare check in Enterprise.
5:59 p.m. — Loose cattle in rural Enterprise.
7:33 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Enterprise.
9:14 p.m. — Public assistance with vehicle lockout in Enterprise.
Oct. 14
2:42 p.m. — Report of scam or fraud in Enterprise.
4:54 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Joseph.
7:58 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle tagged for removal in Enterprise.
9:32 p.m. — Suspicious person in rural Enterprise.
Oct. 15
9:58 a.m. — Loose calf in rural Joseph.
10:43 a.m. — Road hazard reported in Enterprise.
11:09 a.m. — Dog found in rural Joseph.
11:51 a.m. — Agency assistance requested in Enterprise.
12:11 p.m. — Report of single-vehicle, noninjury, rollover crash in rural Joseph.
2:23 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning for registration.
2:40 p.m. — Attempt to locate in Enterprise.
3:45 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
3:49 p.m. — Patrick Angelo Maroney, 63, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on a WWCC warrant for a charge of probation violation. The original charge was unlawful use of a weapon. Maroney was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:11 p.m. — Animal reported in Enterprise.
8:21 p.m. — Animal call in rural Enterprise.
10:20 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.
11:46 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
Oct. 16
10:04 a.m. — Dog as a public nuisance in Enterprise.
3:39 p.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
5:35 p.m. — Animal call in rural Lostine.
7:06 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
Oct. 17
10:27 a.m. — Dog reported lost in Joseph; later reunited with owner.
10:42 a.m. — Report of lost items in Enterprise.
12:51 p.m. — Possible stalking order violation reported in Wallowa.
3:21 p.m. — Animal complaint in Enterprise.
4:23 p.m. — Calls reporting a fire in Wallowa.
5:40 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
5:45 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
5:57 p.m. — Agency assistance in Enterprise.
7:38 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Wallowa.
8:09 p.m. — Request for extra patrol in rural Enterprise.
8:18 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Joseph.
11:43 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle in rural Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.