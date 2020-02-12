FEBRUARY 3
3:33 a.m. – 911 call in Joseph, officers responded.
8:18 a.m. – Scam reported in Enterprise.
9:33 a.m. – 911 report of a single vehicle rollover in Enterprise.
4:31 p.m. – Found property in rural Wallowa.
4:44 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle headed into Wallowa County from Union County. Unfounded.
5:01 p.m. – Theft reported in rural Lostine.
FEBRUARY 4
7:50 a.m. – Crashed vehicle in rural Enterprise.
3:05 p.m. – 911 call for a disturbance in Joseph.
5:48 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
6:30 p.m. – Report of a theft in Joseph.
FEBRUARY 5
6:57 a.m. – Theft reported from rural Enterprise.
8:23 a.m. – Hit & run property damage reported in Enterprise.
6:49 p.m. – Welfare check in Lostine.
FEBRUARY 6
9:17 a.m. – 911 report of a road hazard on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
11:39 a.m. – Burglary and theft reported in rural Wallowa.
3:31 p.m. – SAR Agency assist in Umatilla County.
4:51 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office Community Corrections issued a statewide misdemeanor probation violation warrant for Jordan W. Wilson, 20, of La Grande. Original charge of harassment.
5:31 p.m. – 911 reporting a disturbance in rural Wallowa.
6:49 p.m. – Report of rock slide in Minam Canyon.
7:12 p.m. – Single MVA vs. deer reported on Highway 82 in rural Enterprise. Noninjury.
10:15 p.m. – Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office Community Corrections issued a statewide misdemeanor warrant for Alan J. Griffin, 40, of Joseph for probation violation. Original charge criminal mischief III.
10:35 p.m. – Noise complaint in Joseph.
FEBRUARY 7
12:35 a.m. – 911 fire alarm call in Wallowa.
7:50 a.m. – Road hazard reported in Troy.
8:43 a.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
11:53 a.m. – Report of burglary and theft in rural Wallowa.
12:26 p.m. – Request for a welfare check in Enterprise.
12:38 p.m. – Driving complaint in rural Joseph.
4:56 p.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
FEBRUARY 8
4:06 a.m. – Noise complaint in Wallowa.
11:38 a.m. – Driving complaint in rural Joseph.
11:48 a.m. – Report of telephonic harassment in Enterprise.
12:30 p.m. – Report of dogs in livestock in rural Lostine.
12:41 p.m. – 911 call reporting a stolen vehicle in Enterprise. Vehicle was repossessed.
2:08 p.m. – Telephonic harassment reported in rural Wallowa.
2:44 p.m. – Mountain lion sighting reported in Joseph. Unfounded.
5:10 p.m. – Report of lines down over the road in Joseph.
