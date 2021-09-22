SEPT. 13
8:41 a.m. — Loose cattle reported in rural Enterprise.
9:28 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
2:35 p.m. — Theft complaint in Wallowa.
4:09 p.m. — Public assist in rural Enterprise.
4:36 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Wallowa; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speeding.
5:39 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
5:46 p.m. — Report of assault in Wallowa.
6:44 p.m. — Report of fire in rural Imnaha.
8:49 p.m. — Loose cattle reported in rural Enterprise.
SEPT. 14
9:12 a.m. — WCSO agency assist in Joseph.
12:51 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
3:25 p.m. — Public assist in rural Lostine.
7:21 p.m. — Civil dispute in Enterprise.
7:55 p.m. — Found credit card in Enterprise.
9:08 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning for lighting.
9:21 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for following too closely.
9:25 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Joseph; WCSO issued a warning for lighting.
SEPT. 15
Midnight — Public assist in Joseph.
8:24 a.m. — Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
8:57 a.m. — Commercial alarm activation in Enterprise.
1:55 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Wallowa.
3:35 p.m. — Lost iPad reported in Wallowa County.
3:36 p.m. — Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
3:43 p.m. — Scam reported in Enterprise.
6:06 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
6:31 p.m. — Public assist in Imnaha.
7:25 p.m. — Report of a domestic dispute in Enterprise.
11:26 p.m. — Welfare check in Enterprise.
SEPT. 16
6:25 a.m. — Trespassing complaint in rural Joseph.
9:05 a.m. — Report of loose cattle in rural Joseph.
2:22 p.m. — Noninjury motor-vehicle crash reported in Enterprise.
3:44 p.m. — Lost dogs reported in Enterprise.
4:22 p.m. — Fraudulent use of credit card reported in Enterprise.
4:29 p.m. — Motorist assist in Enterprise.
7:15 p.m. — Report of dog fight in Wallowa.
7:27 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
10:53 p.m. — Welfare check near Wallowa Lake.
SEPT. 17
4:22 a.m. — Report of shop fire in Wallowa.
9:15 a.m. — Traffic stop in rural Joseph; WCSO issued a warning.
10:08 a.m. — Wildlife complaint referred to Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife.
1:58 p.m. — Public assist requested in Enterprise.
4:04 p.m. — Trespass complaint in Wallowa.
4:43 p.m. — Attempt to locate in Enterprise.
4:58 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; EPD issued a warning for failure to display license plate.
7:24 p.m. — Report of runaway/missing juvenile in Enterprise. Located and safe.
7:48 p.m. — 911 traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
9:37 p.m. — Warren Lyn Cook, 65, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD after an attempt to locate. He was arrested on charges of luring a minor, attempted third-degree sodomy, third-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor and harassment. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
SEPT. 18
12:41 a.m. — Report of an assault in Enterprise.
2:46 a.m. — Report of a suspicious person in Enterprise.
3:06 a.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; Enterprise PD issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.
6:29 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
9:16 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
9:22 p.m. — Report of a compost pile fire in Lostine.
9:48 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, EPD issued a warning.
10:09 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Joseph; WCSO issued a warning for lighting.
11:43 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Joseph.
SEPT. 19
12:07 a.m. — Request for public assist transferred to Union County.
4:57 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
12:39 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Wallowa.
1:11 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Wallowa.
1:22 p.m. — Injured deer reported in rural Enterprise.
2:07 p.m. — Report of possible violation of court stalking order in Wallowa.
5:24 p.m. — Michael Daniel Barlow, 43, of Puyallup, Washington, was arrested by EPD for a failure to appear warrant issued out of Benton County, Washington and taken to the Umatilla County Jail.
6:37 p.m. — Agency assist in Wallowa.
6:43 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle reported in rural Enterprise.
8:12 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Wallowa.
10:22 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Joseph.
