NOV. 30
11:18 a.m. – Entered order of arrest and detention from Wallowa County Parole and Probation on Joshua Michael Black, 38, of Enterprise for probation violation on an original charge of DUII.
11:57 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported from rural Enterprise.
2:25 p.m. – Dog as public nuisance reported in Enterprise.
3:03 p.m. – Scam/fraud call reported in Wallowa.
7:57 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in rural Enterprise.
7:59 p.m. – Active alarm at Joseph Treatment Plant reported.
DEC. 1
11:15 a.m. – Wallowa County Community Corrections issued an order of arrest and detention for David William Wehinger, 32, of Joseph, for probation violation on an original charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
1:08 p.m. – Report of telephonic harassment in rural Lostine.
3:49 p.m. – Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
5:28 p.m. – Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
9:29 p.m. – Motorist assist in rural Enterprise.
DEC. 2
6:52 a.m. — Suspicious person in rural Lostine.
7:16 a.m. – Runaway/missing person out of Enterprise.
3:23 p.m. – Request for law enforcement and mental health in Wallowa.
4:14 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
9:31 p.m. – Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
DEC. 3
7:46 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
10:53 a.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
11:13 a.m. – Telephonic harassment in Wallowa.
2:37 p.m. – Scam call reported in Enterprise.
DEC. 4
12:27 a.m. – 911 report of vandalism in Joseph.
10:33 a.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
11:55 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in Wallowa.
3:08 p.m. – 911 reporting road hazard in rural Enterprise.
5:12 p.m. – 911 call reporting road hazard in rural Enterprise.
10:32 p.m. – Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
DEC. 5
1:50 a.m. – Report of suspicious circumstance in Enterprise.
8:49 a.m. – Garage fire in Enterprise. Enterprise Fire Department and Joseph Fire Department responded.
12:22 p.m. – Suspicious person in Wallowa.
5:42 p.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
8:38 p.m. – Single-vehicle noninjury crash in rural Enterprise.
DEC. 6
3:32 a.m. – Noise complaint in Enterprise.
8:55 a.m. – Moving cattle on Highway 82, rural Enterprise.
1 p.m. – 911 for an assault in Wallowa. Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jack Leroy Poulson, 60, of Wallowa for Assault IV and strangulation. Poulson posted bail.
2:56 p.m. – 911 report of noninjury vehicle slideoff in rural Joseph.
3:45 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Lee Michael Fox, 29, of Enterprise, for violation of release agreement on an original charge of offensive littering. Fox was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
5:08 p.m. – Report of reckless endangerment in Wallowa.
