DEC. 6
9:46 a.m. — Report of cows loose in rural Enterprise.
10:26 a.m. — Harassment reported in Wallowa.
7:13 p.m. — Brian A. Palmer, 41, and Darcinae F. Thacker, 39, both of Pendleton, were arrested by the Enterprise Police Department on charges of violation of a restraining order. Palmer was transported to the Umatilla County Jail. Thacker posted bail and was released.
DEC. 7
8:58 a.m. — Littering complaint in Joseph.
4:50 p.m. — Report of lost dogs in rural Joseph.
5:53 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Enterprise.
DEC. 8
7:08 a.m. — Loose animal on Highway 3 in rural Enterprise.
8:13 a.m. — Noninjury traffic reported crash in Enterprise.
8:29 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
10:04 a.m. — Road hazard Highway 82 rural Lostine.
10:58 a.m. — Dog complaint in Enterprise.
1:15 p.m. — Hit-and-run reported in Enterprise.
2:34 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Enterprise.
4:04 p.m. — Civil dispute reported in Enterprise.
4:06 p.m. — Trespassing report in rural Wallowa.
4:50 p.m. — Road hazard report of dead deer on Highway 82 in rural Wallowa.
6:48 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
DEC. 9
1:14 p.m. — Traffic stop in rural Enterprise; warning for speed.
7:03 p.m. — Attempt to locate for statewide warrant in Enterprise.
7:45 p.m. — Attempt to locate for statewide warrant in Enterprise.
DEC. 10
8:22 a.m. — Commercial fire alarm activation in Joseph.
9:52 a.m. — Animal complaint in Wallowa.
10:11 a.m. — Theft complaint in Enterprise.
10:33 a.m. — Report of injured wildlife in Enterprise.
4:46 p.m. — Attempt to locate for warrant service in Enterprise.
5:33 p.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
7:37 p.m. — Disturbance reported in Enterprise.
DEC. 11
9:09 a.m. — Animal complaint near Imnaha.
10:37 a.m. — Two-vehicle, noninjury, motor-vehicle crash reported near Flora.
1:19 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Joseph.
1:55 p.m. — Justice D. Ballentine, 23, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on a statewide warrant on a charge of probation violation. Ballentine was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
3:40 p.m. — Request for public assistance in Asotin, Washington.
3:53 p.m. — Attempt to locate for warrant service in Enterprise.
5 p.m. — Agency assistance in Enterprise.
5:58 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
6:01 p.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
6:16 p.m. — Lost item in Wallowa.
7:20 p.m. — Trespassing complaint in Lostine.
8:38 p.m. — EPD agency assistance.
9:58 p.m. — Fireworks complaint in rural Enterprise.
10:36 p.m. — Lost Chihuahua in Enterprise.
DEC. 12
8:13 a.m. — Report of vandalism in Enterprise.
8:42 a.m. — Road hazard reported in Enterprise.
12:15 p.m. — Dog as a public nuisance reported in Enterprise.
1:43 p.m. — Road hazard reported near Flora.
1:53 p.m. — Vandalism reported in Enterprise.
3:09 p.m. — Civil dispute in rural Wallowa.
3:43 p.m. — Two-vehicle, possible injury crash reported in Enterprise.
5:03 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Wallowa.
