DEC. 7
11:35 a.m. – Cold theft called in from rural Lostine.
4:13 p.m. – Assault reported in Enterprise.
5:50 p.m. – Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
5:55 p.m. – Reporting loose cattle on Allen Canyon Loop in rural Lostine.
DEC. 8
8:34 a.m. – Report of a disturbance in Enterprise.
9:46 a.m. – Suspicious person in Enterprise.
5:24 p.m. – 911 report suspicious person in Enterprise.
DEC. 9
6:15 a.m. – Disturbance in Enterprise.
8:16 a.m. – Black Angus was found near Williamson Road in rural Enterprise. Contact Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.
12:02 p.m. – Public assist.
3:53 p.m. – Civil dispute – Flora.
DEC. 10
9:20 a.m. – 911 civil dispute in Wallowa.
12:10 p.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
12:39 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
2:03 p.m. – Public assist in Enterprise.
10:35 p.m. – Trespass in rural Enterprise.
DEC. 11
5:58 a.m. – 911 report of fire in Wallowa. Was a false alarm.
8:48 a.m. – Public assist in Wallowa.
9:44 a.m. – Stalking complaint in Joseph.
1:57 p.m. – Animal call in Enterprise.
4:11 p.m. – Report of a scam call in rural Enterprise.
10:38 p.m. – Enterprise Police Department arrested Robert Mata, 23, of Enterprise for DUII. Subject was cited and released to a sober third party.
DEC. 12
7:41 a.m. – Attempt to locate in Enterprise.
9:02 a.m. – Trespass in rural Enterprise.
11:38 a.m. – 911 report of noninjury motor vehicle accident in rural Joseph.
1:31 p.m. – Attempt to locate in Joseph.
1:57 p.m. – Civil dispute in Enterprise.
3:15 p.m. – 911 report of possible gas leak in Enterprise.
3:18 p.m. – 911 call reporting smoky tree in rural Wallowa, found to be a controlled burn.
4:07 p.m. – 911 call reporting suspicious circumstances in Wallowa.
4:23 p.m. – Report of noninjury vehicle vs. deer in rural Lostine.
4:36 p.m. – 911 call reporting road hazard in rural Wallowa.
5:25 p.m. – Report of injured deer in rural Joseph.
10:05 p.m. – 911 call of suspicious person in Joseph. Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested David William Wehinger, 32, of Joseph, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Wallowa County for probation violation. Original charge of driving while suspended/revoked. Wehinger was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
DEC. 13
4:03 a.m. – Call for help for Safe Harbor contact.
11:50 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle reported in rural Wallowa.
2:27 p.m. – Lost purse reported in rural Joseph.
2:51 p.m. – Single vehicle noninjury accident in rural Wallowa.
7:50 p.m. – Report of theft that occurred outside of the county, referred to proper agency.
8:20 p.m. – 911 reporting possible gas leak in Enterprise.
9:27 p.m. – 911 call for a public assist in Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.