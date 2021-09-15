SEPT. 6
11:31 a.m. — Loose horses reported in rural Joseph.
11:53 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Wallowa.
2:36 p.m. — Civil dispute in rural Wallowa.
4:34 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Enterprise.
5:16 p.m. — Lost wallet reported in Enterprise.
5:23 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
SEPT. 7
12:32 p.m. — Suspicious persons reported in rural Enterprise.
3:42 p.m. — Report of identity theft in Enterprise.
4:56 p.m. — Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
5:57 p.m. — Report of loose cattle in rural Enterprise.
7:31 p.m. — A traffic stop was performed in Enterprise. Enterprise Police Department issued a citation for no valid operators license.
8:53 p.m. — Report of two horses out in Wallowa.
9:23 p.m. — Report of suspicious person in Wallowa.
SEPT. 8
7:04 a.m. — Report of loose horse in Wallowa.
7:06 a.m. — Report of loose cow in rural Joseph.
7:41 a.m. — Report of a loose cow in rural Joseph.
8:45 a.m. — Report of wolf depredation in Minam area.
9:45 a.m. — Cows reported out in open range area in Minam Canyon.
12:08 p.m. — Report of possible predator depredation in rural Enterprise.
2:07 p.m. — Welfare check requested in Enterprise.
2:20 p.m. — Agency assist requested from Asotin County, Washington.
9:22 p.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
11:12 p.m. — Request for an area check in Joseph.
SEPT. 9
7:49 a.m. — Justice D. Ballentine, 23, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD after a trespassing complaint in Enterprise on two charges of second-degree criminal trespass. Ballentine was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
12:36 p.m. — Patrick Angelo Maroney, 62, of Enterprise, was arrested by the EPD on a statewide felony warrant for probation violation; original charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Maroney was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
6:31 p.m. — Report of a single-vehicle, noninjury traffic crash in rural Lostine. The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kale Binder, 19, of Summerville, on charges of DUII, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless driving and endangering the welfare of a minor. Binder was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
7:17 p.m. — Road hazard in rural Wallowa.
7:34 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in Enterprise.
7:38 p.m. — Agency assist to the Lewiston, Idaho, Police Department.
7:49 p.m. — Calf out in rural Enterprise.
SEPT. 10
8:15 a.m. — Dog barking complaint in rural Enterprise.
9:39 a.m. — Trespass complaint in Wallowa.
12:05 p.m. — Found bike reported in Enterprise.
1:20 p.m. — Scam/fraud reported in rural Enterprise.
5:53 p.m. — Loose cow reported on Alder Slope Road in rural Enterprise.
6:40 p.m. — Report of vandalism in Enterprise.
7:38 p.m. — Matthew Neville Robb, 51, of Enterprise, was arrested by the WCSO after a traffic stop was performed in Joseph on charges of DUII and reckless driving. Robb was released to a sober third party.
7:40 p.m. — Report of a power line fire in rural Imnaha.
9:31 p.m. — Agency assist in Enterprise.
9:44 p.m. — Request for extra patrol — Enterprise.
10:11 p.m. — Noninjury vehicle vs. cattle crash reported in rural Wallowa.
SEPT. 11
1:02 a.m. — Public assist in Joseph.
1:41 a.m. — Report of verbal domestic in Enterprise.
4:31 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
11 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
11:07 a.m. — Fire reported near Hells Canyon Overlook.
11:48 a.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Enterprise.
1:41 p.m. — Loose cattle reported in rural Enterprise.
1:44 p.m. — Overdue campers reported in rural Lostine. Campers located and safe.
3:29 p.m. — Report of capsized boat on Wallowa Lake. Noninjury.
4:19 p.m. — Report of an injured deer in Enterprise.
5:10 p.m. — Public assist with lockout in Joseph.
8:29 p.m. — Cow out in rural Enterprise.
SEPT. 12
6:31 a.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Enterprise.
7:50 a.m. — Report of low-flying aircraft in rural Enterprise.
11:36 a.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
4:17 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Wallowa.
6:57 p.m. — Report of animal out in rural Joseph.
9:59 p.m. — A traffic stop was performed in Enterprise; the EPD had the vehicle towed for no insurance.
10:07 p.m. — Report of civil dispute in Enterprise.
