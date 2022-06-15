JUNE 6
8:41 a.m. — Lost wallet reported in Enterprise.
9:25 a.m. — Dog barking complaint in Wallowa.
10:33 a.m. — Disturbance reported in Joseph.
10:58 a.m. — Telephonic harassment reported in Enterprise.
12:13 p.m. — Fraud reported in Enterprise.
1:12 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Joseph.
1:57 p.m. — Criminal mischief reported in Joseph.
2:05 p.m. — Request for agency assist in Wallowa.
3:17 p.m. — Public assist in Wallowa.
4:25 p.m. — Report of vandalism in the city of Joseph.
5:41 p.m. — Request for public assist in Enterprise.
7:05 p.m. — Controlled structure burn in rural Joseph.
7:49 p.m. — Commercial fire alarm activation in Enterprise.
10:17 p.m. — Request for fire department in Joseph for blown thermostat.
11:20 p.m. — Report of suspicious vehicle in Joseph.
JUNE 7
8:57 a.m. — Dog as a public nuisance reported in Wallowa.
9:25 a.m. — Animal abuse reported in Enterprise.
9:29 a.m. — Burglary reported in Enterprise.
10:37 a.m. — Welfare check requested at Wallowa Lake.
10:37 a.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Troy.
11:21 a.m. — Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
11:39 a.m. — Road hazard reported in rural Enterprise.
11:51 a.m. — Scam reported in Lostine.
2 p.m. — Overdue swimmer; person returned prior to units arriving.
2:18 p.m. — Assisted Department of Human Services with a contact in Wallowa.
2:28 p.m. — Theft by deception reported.
3:48 p.m. — Unattended death in rural Enterprise.
3:55 p.m. — Driving complaint in rural Wallowa.
6:34 p.m. — Trespass in the city of Enterprise.
8:04 p.m. — Residential burglary alarm in Joseph; accidental activation.
8:50 p.m. — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office follow-up investigation in Joseph; criminal citation issued.
JUNE 8
10:44 a.m. — Trespass complaint in Enterprise.
11:13 a.m. — Public assist with lockout in Enterprise.
1:44 p.m. — Traffic complaint on Highway 82 in rural Joseph.
2:06 p.m. — Concerns reported about a post on Facebook.
4:17 p.m. — Welfare check requested on a patient that missed an appointment.
5:46 p.m. — Hit-and-run reported in Lostine.
6:33 p.m. — Resident contact in Enterprise; no action taken.
7:03 p.m. — Traffic stop in Enterprise; WCSO issued a warning.
8:40 p.m. — Theft of wallet reported in Enterprise.
8:53 p.m. — Missing cattle; information only.
9:06 p.m. — Fire alarm in Joseph; malfunctioning smoke detector.
JUNE 9
8:21 a.m. — Report of key lost in rural Enterprise; single key with red tape and lanyard.
10:31 a.m. — Dog as a public nuisance reported in Enterprise.
11:25 a.m. — Resident requesting information on how to obtain a restraining order.
12:11 p.m. — Single-vehicle, injury crash in rural Wallowa.
3:44 p.m. — Burglary report in Joseph.
5:56 p.m. — Warrant entry.
6:25 p.m. — Warrant entry.
7:24 p.m. — Urinating in public.
7:24 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the WCSO issued a citation.
7:35 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the WCSO issued a citation.
7:57 p.m. — Call reporting truck on fire near residence.
9:48 p.m. — Suspicious person at the Little Store in Enterprise.
10:29 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
11:46 p.m. — Michael Cecil Thomas, of Joseph, was arrested during a traffic stop in Enterprise by the Enterprise Police Department on charges of DUI.
JUNE 10
1:01 a.m. — Death reported at the Alpine House in Joseph.
8:43 a.m. — Report of wallet lost in Enterprise; green/white flecked cloth rectangular wallet.
9:37 a.m. — Dog found in rural Joseph.
12:33 p.m. — Dog bite incident reported near Wallowa Lake.
1:17 p.m. — Report of trespass in rural Lostine.
3:34 p.m. — Extra patrol requested in rural Enterprise.
5:08 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, WCSO issued a warning.
5:37 p.m. — At a traffic stop on Highway 3, WCSO issued a warning.
6:58 p.m. — Suspicious person reported in Enterprise; person contacted was looking at the house for rent.
8:16 p.m. — EPD request for extra patrol due to tags being pulled off caller’s license plate.
8:35 p.m. — Residential fire alarm in Wallowa.
9:56 p.m. — Vehicle broken down in Enterprise; will be there overnight.
10:13 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
10:43 p.m. — Alaina Dee Whittle, of Joseph, was arrested during a traffic stop by the EPD in rural Enterprise on a charge of DUI.
JUNE 11
5:30 a.m. — Cattle reported on Highway 82 between Enterprise and Joseph.
11:07 a.m. — Missing dog in Enterprise; tri-red Aussie.
12:19 p.m. — Springcreek waterway flooding.
12:51 p.m. — Harassment complaint in Enterprise.
3:43 p.m. — Bird caught in fishing line; Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified.
4:43 p.m. — WCSO out with vehicle at the head of the lake; no action taken.
4:56 p.m. — High water reported in Enterprise.
4:57 p.m. — Loose sheep reported in rural Lostine.
5:23 p.m. — Pole fire reported in Enterprise.
5:34 p.m. — Search-and-rescue incident in rural Imnaha.
8:19 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Lostine, WCSO issued a warning.
8:23 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Lostine, WCSO issued a warning.
10:54 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Joseph, WCSO issued a warning.
JUNE 12
3:41 a.m. — Report of trespass in Enterprise.
11:15 a.m. — Trespass outside Wallowa; civil issue.
11:34 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise; deputy spoke to parent.
1:56 p.m. — Motorist assist in rural Wallowa.
2:43 p.m. — WCSO took property for safekeeping.
5:43 p.m. — Report of possible domestic in Enterprise.
6:37 p.m. — Report of possible child abuse in Enterprise.
7:44 p.m. — Nehemiah Joseph Eckel, 41, of Wallowa was arrested on a Wallowa County Bench Warrant on a charge of probation violation; original charges include possession of a burglary tool or theft device and second-degree criminal trespass. Eckel was transported to the Umatilla County Jail. Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office performed an agency assist for Oregon State Police.
7:55 p.m. — Road hazard reported near Troy.
