SEPT. 20
1:43 a.m. — Report of gas smell in Wallowa.
9:47 a.m. — Theft reported in rural Enterprise.
9:56 a.m. — Possible animal neglect reported in Wallowa.
11:18 a.m. — Dog bite incident reported in Joseph.
1:31 p.m. — Dog as a public nuisance reported in rural Lostine.
3:20 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
3:50 p.m. — Scam call reported in Joseph.
5:11 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Wallowa.
5:46 p.m. — Traffic stop in Lostine; Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for speed.
7:05 p.m. — Civil dispute in Wallowa.
8:31 p.m. — Civil dispute near Wallowa Lake.
SEPT. 21
7:29 a.m. — Agency assist in Joseph.
2:36 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
6:59 p.m. — Request for welfare check in Enterprise.
8:36 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Enterprise.
SEPT. 22
6:40 a.m. — Report of cows loose in rural Wallowa.
8:23 a.m. — Single-vehicle motor-vehicle crash with unknown injuries in rural Joseph.
9:46 a.m. — Report of a loose cow in rural Joseph.
10:59 a.m. — Report of cattle out in Minam Canyon.
12:20 p.m. — Assault reported in Wallowa.
3:05 p.m. — Dog as a public nuisance complaint in rural Enterprise.
5:41 p.m. — Loose horses reported in rural Enterprise.
6:12 p.m. — Report of possible theft in Joseph.
SEPT. 23
7:49 a.m. — Attempt to locate for emergency message at Wallowa Lake.
7:50 a.m. — Vehicle vs. deer reported in rural Enterprise.
9:06 a.m. — Public assist in Enterprise.
9:36 a.m. — Report of erratic driver in rural Wallowa County.
10:54 a.m. — Report of scam/fraud in Joseph.
12:55 p.m. — Littering complaint in rural Joseph.
2:34 p.m. — Fire reported in rural Lostine.
2:58 p.m. — Public assistance requested in rural Wallowa.
3:11 p.m. — Noise complaint in Enterprise.
3:21 p.m. — Dog as a public nuisance complaint in rural Enterprise.
4:14 p.m. — Theft reported in rural Lostine.
4:36 p.m. — Runaway reported in Enterprise.
5:22 p.m. — Complaint of dog as a public nuisance in Wallowa.
6:26 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Joseph, the WCSO issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.
7:09 p.m. — Report of injured deer in rural Joseph.
7:55 p.m. — Traffic complaint in Enterprise.
8:10 p.m. — Report of an overdue family member; located and safe.
8:38 p.m. — Welfare check request near Wallowa Lake.
10:01 p.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, the Enterprise Police Department issued a warning for failure to maintain lane and failure to carry proof of insurance.
SEPT. 24
8:40 a.m. — Single-vehicle, noninjury rollover crash in rural Enterprise.
1:03 p.m. — Loose cattle reported in rural Joseph.
3:47 p.m. — Welfare check requested in rural Joseph.
4:59 p.m. — Burglary reported in Joseph.
7:08 p.m. — Report of road hazard in rural Lostine.
SEPT. 25
12:38 a.m. — Disturbance in Joseph.
12:54 a.m. — Report of a single-vehicle crash near Salt Creek Summit.
11:55 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Wallowa, the WCSO issued a warning for speeding.
5:13 p.m. — Lauren B. Bobbitt, 39, of Wallowa, was arrested by the WCSO for violation of court restraining order.
6:04 p.m. — Public assist for disabled vehicle in rural Joseph.
7:04 p.m. — Eric Michael Ray Landowski, 52, of Joseph, was arrested by the WCSO on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and criminal trespassing. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail.
9:28 p.m. — At a traffic stop in Enterprise, the EPD had a vehicle towed for no insurance.
10:11 p.m. — Traffic complaint in rural Enterprise.
10:11 p.m. — Request for a welfare check and ambulance in Enterprise.
SEPT. 26
3:55 a.m. — At a traffic stop in rural Lostine, the WCSO issued a warning for lighting and failure to maintain lane.
12:51 p.m. — Two-vehicle, noninjury crash in rural Wallowa.
3:07 p.m. — Theft reported in Wallowa.
5:58 p.m. — Fire reported in Eagle Cap Wilderness.
6:34 p.m. — Burglary alarm activation in Enterprise.
6:46 p.m. — Request for agency assist in rural Wallowa.
9:59 p.m. — Agency assist in Wallowa.
